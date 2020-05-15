Michael Jordan 'frustrated' That Charlotte Hornets Cannot Compete With The Warriors

While Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has been taking fans through the NBA legend's illustrious career, his team Charlotte Hornets have not been able to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since Jordan became their majority owner. As Jordan has been involved in the team's decisions regarding every NBA Draft and trades, reports hold the Chicago Bulls legend partly responsible for the team's record. While Jordan won six NBA championships, the Hornets are yet to win the conference semi-finals.

Also read | Udonis Haslem would have fought Michael Jordan if Bulls star trash-talked with him

Michael Jordan would not be able to buy the Charlotte Hornets now, says NBA insider

The Hornets' lack of success is playing a factor in the team being valued at a reported $1.5 billion, making it one of the league's least valuable franchises. The Golden State Warriors, who have been the most successful franchise these past few years, are valued at $4.3 billion. Reports also point out that as values for teams have increased over the years, Jordan is lucky he acquired the Hornets when he did. While talking to NBC Sports The Habershow, NBA insider J Adande revealed that Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber's success is what frustrates Jordan the most.

Also read | Michael Jordan's agent reveals how MJ kept 'poker face' during first-ever Nike meeting

Adande revealed that Jordan is 'lucky' he got the Hornets before the Clippers 'reset' the market and "everything is now over $2 billion". Jordan does not have 'that type of money' and would not have been able to secure a significant role, stated Adande. He furthered explained that while Jordan could partner up with people and buy the team, he would not be satisfied with the role he would get in the process.

"Jordan cannot be a silent voice and would be very conscious of people only using his name." Adande gave an example of Magic Johnson, where his stake with MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers is 'very small' but they made him the 'frontman' who would do all the 'press conference and this and that'. According to Adande, Jordan would not appreciate being the spokesperson of a franchise where he had no significant stake.

Also read | Michael Jordan's ex-agent thinks one has to be blind to not realize he is NBA's 'GOAT'

Is the Michael Jordan Hornets deal a failure?

Adande talked about the Warriors and their owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who are 'tech guys that are coming in'. While Jordan has been successful financially, Adande stated that the tech and venture capital guys are on a 'whole different level' which Jordan cannot compete with. Adande revealed what frustrates Jordan is that his whole life, he has played at a level higher than everyone else, and cannot play at everyone else's level 'in this realm'.

Also read | Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan: NBA legend and his journey towards becoming world's richest athlete and Charlotte Hornets owner