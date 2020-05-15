Michael Jordan's Ex-agent Thinks One Has To Be Blind To Not Realize He Is NBA's 'GOAT'

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance manages to chronicle Jordan's journey with the Chicago Bulls while also featuring interviews from people around the six-time NBA champion. Jordan's former agent, David Falk makes an appearance in the documentary as well, talking about his deal with Nike. Recently, David Falk talked to SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt, where they discussed Jordan's greatness on the court.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Michael Jordan agent David Falk reveals 'Air Jordan' wasn't first-choice name for sneaker brand

Michael Jordan agent David Falk discusses Michael Jordan and The Last Dance

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Michael Jordan documentary to feature interviews with Kobe Bryant, Barack Obama

Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, says Michael Jordan agent David Falk

According to David Falk, there are two types of NBA players – Michael Jordan and everyone else behind him. While talking to SportsCenter, Falk revealed that Jordan was more than other players in every aspect beyond his physical abilities. He added that though he is biased as Jordan is his friend, one had to be blind to not realise Jordan is the GOAT. If they watch the documentary for ten hours and still think there is a player better than Jordan, they should just start watching roller derby.

While Jordan's jumping ability and speed are arguably unrivalled, it is his mind that sets him apart according to David Falk. Falk explains that Jordan used a physiological approach to the game and elevated it to a level which will never be repeated.

Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance: Michael Jordan agent David Falk

They even talked about Jordan releasing all the old footage now, years after he retired. Falk states that Jordan is now 57 and wanted to see his story being told. Falk was also not surprised by the range of emotions Jordan expresses in the ten-part docuseries, stating that the Bulls legend has always been 'very comfortable with who he is'.

Also read | Mark Cuban opens up on how he tried to talk Michael Jordan and Michael Jordan agent into joining the Mavs

David Falk net worth

Though unverified, Celebrity Net Worth rates David Falk's net worth at $50 million. After representing professional athletes for 17 years, Falk started FAME (Falk Associates Management enterprises) in 1992. Apart from Michael Jordan, Falk has worked with players like Patrick Ewing and Danny Ferry.

Disclaimer: The above David Falk net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures