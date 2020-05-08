Michael Jordan Scores Famous 'The Shot' Over Craig Ehlo On May 7, 1989; Watch Video

On May 7, 1989, Michael Jordan scored his game-winning shot over Craig Ehlo while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two years later, the Chicago Bulls won the first out their six NBA championships, while the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first NBA title four years ago. The Last Dance's Episode 3 also featured Michael Jordan's The Shot, showing what was going in Jordan's mind after he made the shot.

NBA throwback: Michael Jordan The Shot over Craig Ehlo

May 7, 1989: Michael Jordan The Shot over Craig Ehlo

On this day in 1989, Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” on Craig Ehlo.



First of many playoff winners.



“All you f--kers go to hell.”



Looking back at Michael Jordan The Shot from 1989

The Cleveland Cavaliers were undoubtedly one of the best young NBA teams during the late 1980s. Under coach Lenny Wilkens, the Cavaliers were at a league-leading 57-25 win-loss record and were in contention for the title. Their obstacle proved to be the Michael Jordan-led Bulls, who had finished fifth in the Central Division with a 47-35 record.

The Bulls had earned the home-court advantage and would have won the series if not for the Cavaliers Game 4 victory which set up a final game in Cleveland. With a few seconds remaining, Jordan started from the right side and dribbled to the key, rising up for a jumper from inside the circle. Ehlo lept to defend the shot, but Jordan remained in the air till Ehlo was back on the ground before releasing his shot. As the shot made it through the basket, Jordan pumped his fists and celebrated the Bulls triumph.

In The Last Dance, both Jordan and Doug Collins refer to this victory as something that 'propelled' the team towards greatness. Jordan and the Bulls were not favourites to win the series, as everyone expected the Cavaliers to advance. Jordan revealed that the much-needed win helped the team get over their 'loser's mentality', helping them to become a winning franchise for whom the 'sky was the limit'.