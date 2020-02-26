Tom Brady Honours 'superhero' Kobe Bryant By Posting Inspirational Tribute On Twitter

Kobe Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. The entire sporting community mourned the death of the basketball legend from several stars from other sports as they posted heartfelt tributes. New England Patriots star Tom Brady took to Twitter after the Kobe Bryant memorial to post an inspirational tribute for the Lakers legend.

Also Read | Danny Ainge Wants Tom Brady And Mookie Betts To Stay With Their Respective Teams In Boston

Tom Brady Kobe Bryant tribute

A day after the Kobe Bryant memorial, Tom Brady took to social media to hail Kobe Bryant's impact in sports stating Kobe was the 'real-life superhero our world needs'. Brady posted a five-para tribute where he wrote he was 'deeply affected by the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Also Read | Tom Brady Conveys Single-emoji Response To Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's Text About NFL Future

Tom Brady Twitter post talks about NFL legend idolising Kobe Bryant

Tom Brady further wrote, 'In Kobe, we were able to witness the man in the arena. For many of us, sports show what we are made of, they define our personalities and emotions. We cannot hide from the good or the bad, from the wins or the losses.. the joy and despair, the happiness and the pain. What you see is what it is, we aren't actors. We have found a real-life stage where we become vulnerable to the world and are judged based on the outcome of each performance. And we care deeply about what we do.'

Tom Brady went further deep and was inspirational with his post as he called out Kobe Bryant for defying the norms and leaving an example of excellence for others to follow. Brady ended his post stating we could all learn from the legend and 'Seize the day'.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Tom Brady Twitter Post Sums Up Mood Of All Basketball Fans

Kobe Bryant memorial highlights

Over thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center as Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan and several others paid emotional tributes to the basketball legend and the other victims of the crash. The sold-out memorial dedicated to Bryant's legacy in LA saw a speech from Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and performances from Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Also Read | Patriots Willing To Let Tom Brady Explore Life As Free Agent In March: Report