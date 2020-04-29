Michael Jordan Meme Breaks The Internet After Release Of His Documentary 'The Last Dance'

It appears Michael Jordan's ever-so-popular crying meme has competition, courtesy of his latest documentary, The Last Dance. The first four episodes of The Last Dance are officially out and has brought with it several unheard stories and accompanied speculation about his legendary NBA career. However, in the day and age of social media, Jordan's candid interview in the documentary has quickly turned into a new meme, and it just might topple his crying meme.

A still from the documentary - where Michael Jordan was looking at a tablet just before addressing his long hated rivalry with Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas - has been reimagined as the new Michael Jordan meme on social media. Jordan explained in The Last Dance that he still held a grudge against Thomas, but the Twitter universe was busy using the Michael Jordan meme to make various mundane activities hilariously fun.

Michael Jordan meme: Some of the most hilarious posts

Dwyane Wade identifies the meme

Mike has successfully become another MeMe https://t.co/ihrBBKpP1L — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

Give credit to Isiah Thomas for doing the Last Dance interview even though he knew Jordan had homecourt advantage. We got the most meme-able moment of the documentary thanks to Isiah. pic.twitter.com/foOWxP5Prj — J.A. Adande (@jadande) April 28, 2020

Food on Ubereats $21.48

Delivery Fee $0.99

Tip $3

————————————-



Total $98.49 pic.twitter.com/BOGqun0nuG — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) April 27, 2020

me looking at the photos of crowded beaches while the rest of us have been in isolation for 50 days pic.twitter.com/j1MinqSEzb — Amara (@AmaraBaptist) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan meme vs Michael Jordan meme

So now Michael Jordan is the 🐐 of memes too. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/DtZyro3d8x — MVP Media (@MVP_Media) April 27, 2020

Isiah Thomas on Michael Jordan and his comment on The Last Dance

A Detroit Pistons legend, Isiah Thomas was one of the early members of the roster who went onto define the 'Bad Boy Pistons' era during the 1980s. The Pistons won two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990 with Thomas leading from the front but were nicknamed the 'Bad Boys' for the method of play they used. Michael Jordan, in particular, who clashed with Thomas and the Pistons in the Eastern Conference playoffs, was very vocal about Pistons' style of play and how Bulls winning the championship in 1991 may have shut the Bad Boy Pistons for good.

Twenty years on from the rivalry, Jordan remained critical of Isiah Thomas in his documentary. However, addressing Jordan's comments during an interview with ESPN, Thomas noted that he was looking to bury the hatchet on his rivalry with Jordan.

"Looking back over the years had we had the opportunity to do it all over again, I think all of us would make a different decision." Isiah Thomas on Michael Jordan

