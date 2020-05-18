Michael Jordan Meme Compilation Goes Viral After 'The Last Dance' Airs Final Two Episodes

The Last Dance's final episodes aired on Sunday, May 17 on ESPN. Revolving around the 1997-98 Bulls season, the documentary explored how the Chicago Bulls dynasty came to an end after the campaign. Along with Michael Jordan, the likes of Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, all left the franchise after the 1997-98 NBA season and the Bulls were dismantled and the Jerry Krause Bulls break up served as the main plot for the series. Apart from Jordan's time on the court, The Last Dance also focused on several off-court incidents that shaped his legendary career. His struggles with gambling, hurtful rumours of the death of his father, his first retirement in 1999, are some of the moments briefly touched upon in the 10-part docu-series.

Michael Jordan meme compilation from The Last Dance

While fans got a chance to relive Michael Jordan's Bulls career through the documentary, fans on social media were also graced with some hilarious meme-worthy moments in the series. From Michael Jordan's candid reaction to interview questions to his impromptu laughter when reflecting on a comment from Gary Payton, the NBA legend himself topped the ever-so-popular teary-eyed Michael Jordan meme. Apart from the Bulls legend, several other characters featured in the series had moments that are now making the rounds on the internet as hilarious memes. Here's a look at some of the memes in the tweets below.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance memes

These Last Dance memes will live on forever 😂



(Thread) pic.twitter.com/XXeFL96tPS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2020

Two peoples list you don’t want to be on. #LastDance pic.twitter.com/e11tNwQNXi — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of memes pic.twitter.com/hp4kX7Usjo — claxstan (@netsstan) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan meme: MJ laughing at LeBron James

They combined the clip of Lebron saying he’s the GOAT with the Jordan laughing clip. The internet wins LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/FwMZLSMvZh — Shane (@ShaneSh121) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan meme: Indiana Pacers fan becomes latest addition

While of the memes feature candid reactions from Michael Jordan and are from the opening eight episodes of the series, the final week of the series broadcast gave birth to another viral meme. Although it does not feature Michael Jordan, the meme from The Last Dance is another hilarious snippet from the show. The ninth episode showed footage from the 1998 NBA playoffs between the Bulls and Indiana Pacers in Indiana.

Highlighting the raucous nature of the fans in Indiana, the camera rolled onto one particular fan who was sitting courtside. Fans are now calling her the 'OG Karen' and the fan appeared to be in an agitated mood as she continuously blasted the Bulls roster. Just like that, another meme from the series became an instant hit on social media. Here are some of the 'OG Karen' memes.

the OG Karen pic.twitter.com/c7w2cAYdFo — Jim Hill (@HamptonsfiveSZN) May 18, 2020

When they won't let you into Gelsons without a mask pic.twitter.com/o14yxhvKAW — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 18, 2020

"NORMAL COLLAR FIND A NEW SLANT" pic.twitter.com/oXBWiHtagJ — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) May 18, 2020

