Michael Jordan-Isiah Thomas Feud Began When Isiah's Nephew Wore MJ Jersey: John Salley

Throughout the late 80s, the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons prevented the Chicago Bulls from winning an NBA title. In 1991, Jordan led the Bulls to their first NBA championship, ending the Pistons 'Bad Boy' era. The Pistons chose a physical route to contain the Bulls, focusing on Jordan. They seemingly used 'Michael Rules' which focused on not letting Jordan make a shot. In the latest episode of The Last Dance, Jordan revealed that he still hates the 90's Pistons. During his recent appearance on VladTV, John Salley revealed how the Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas feud began.

John Salley says the Isiah Thomas/Michael Jordan beef started when Isiah went back to his hometown of Chicago and saw his nephew wearing a Michael Jordan jersey



During the interview, Salley smiled while asking if everyone wanted to know what the beef was. As per Salley, Isiah Thomas once returned home to find his nephew wearing a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey. Salley added that Thomas was mad after that, though not at Michael Jordan.

Salley revealed that in Thomas' brain, he believed that whenever he played Jordan, he was trying to go off so his nephew would know this is the jersey he should wear. John Salley played with the Pistons under coach Chuck Daly, where they played three back-to-back NBA finals. Pistons defeated the Bulls for three straight years in the playoffs. The Bulls eliminated the Pistons during the 1990-91 season. Salley started playing with the Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

