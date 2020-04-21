Michael Jordan's Game-worn Dream Team Jersey Sells At $216,000

The game-worn Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey was reportedly sold for $216,000 on Sunday (Monday IST). Jordan wore the autographed No. 9 jersey during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey was opened for bidding at $25,000 and was sold after 54 bids were made.

Robert Edward Auctions has a game-worn, signed Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey up for bid. Starting price: $25,000. Your kids don’t REALLY need college, now do they? pic.twitter.com/VdvxGwUnsZ — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 7, 2020

Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey auctioned off at Robert Edward Auctions

The auction was opened weeks ago on April 7 after Robert Edward Auctions uploaded a photo of the jersey. As per their description, the jersey was signed by Jordan and said – ‘Best wishes, Michael Jordan’. The jersey had been first purchased in 1992 for $17,500, after which the money was donated to the Michael Jordan Foundation. A scan of the original 1992 auction invoice was also uploaded along with the Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey photo. The website also revealed that Jordan wore the jersey during games against Argentina, Lithuania, Canada and Croatia. As of now, it is not certain whether the money from the auction will be donated or not. The Michael Jordan Dream Team jersey was last sold in 2013 for $53,325.

Charles Barkley, who played alongside Michael Jordan in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, sold his 1993 NBA MVP trophy along with his Olympic memorabilia. Barkley did so to raise money so he could build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds. In an interview, Barkley stated that he wished to work with the city and do something nice for the people with his own money. He wanted to build at least 10-20 affordable houses, which he thought would be pretty ‘cool’. Barkley did not sell his Olympics gold medal, which his daughter wanted to keep.

Michael Jordan documentary

On Sunday, April 19 (Monday, April 20 IST), Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance was released. Originally meant to be released in June, the date was moved to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary is a ten-part docu-series about Jordan’s life, which specifically focuses on Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season. The Last Dance was what head coach Phil Jackson called the team’s 1997-98 season, where they ended up winning their sixth NBA championship. The documentary is available for fans on Netflix after the episodes were broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. The first episode focused on Jordan's highlights throughout his career, while the second episode shed light on Scottie Pippen and his contract with the team.