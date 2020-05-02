Michael Jordan Ran 40-yard-dash In Just 4.38 Seconds: Former North Carolina Coach

The release of the first four episodes of The Last Dance has brought several unheard stories from Michael Jordan's legendary basketball career back to the fray. The Michael Jordan documentary did well to explore Jordan's rapid rise during his college days at the University of North Carolina (UNC) before he took the NBA by storm at Bulls. According to a former UNC coach, Jordan excelled not only excelled on the basketball court but also during practice as he once completed the 40-yard-dash in just 4.38 seconds.

Michael Jordan stories with @UNC_Basketball Coach Roy Williams. pic.twitter.com/SFeGfFKDyQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 28, 2020

Michael Jordan UNC sophomore: Michael Jordan 40-yard dash time took UNC coaches by surprise

Former UNC coach Roy Williams was an assistant at the university during Michael Jordan's sophomore year in 1982. Williams took part in an interview with FOX Sports Radio on Monday where he revealed how the 19-year-old Michael Jordan took everyone by surprise by his speed and agility. Williams said, "I'll never forget this. His sophomore year he ran the 40 yards. He crossed the line and I looked and I said, 'Wow.'"

Roy Williams revealed that he clocked Jordan at 4.38 seconds and was so astonished that he asked the junior to run again, this time with multiple men keeping track of his time. Jordan once again completed the 40-yard-dash under 4.40 seconds, Williams added.

Despite his size, Michael Jordan stunned the UNC coaching staff with his explosive speed. Williams further added that Michael Jordan continued growing in size during his sophomore year as he quickly became the best player for the Tar Heels.

Michael Jordan UNC sophomore

With Michael Jordan leading from the front, UNC won their national title in the 1982 season. Jordan even made the game-winning jump shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game against Georgetown, which was led by NBA legend Patrick Ewing. Jordan spent three seasons with the Tar Heels before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984. He averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for North Carolina.

Michael Jordan documentary: The Last Dance on Netflix

Every Sunday, two episodes of the documentary are aired on ESPN for the viewers in the United States. For international viewers, The Last Dance is made available of Netflix, around 5-6 hours after the US broadcast. Episode five and six of the 10-part docu-series will air on Sunday, May 3, 9:00 PM ET.

