Michael Jordan Refused To Play With Isiah Thomas On The '92 Dream Team, Old Audio Confirms

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' feud, which started in the 90s, has seemingly continued all the way till 2020. Since the release of Jordan's The Last Dance, their feud has been openly discussed, including Thomas' absence from the 1992 Dream Team. While Jordan claimed that he played no part in Thomas being left out of the team, a new audiotape released reveals that Jordan did not want Thomas to be a part of the "Dream Team".

New audio reveals Michael Jordan did not want Isiah Thomas to play on the Dream Team

In The Last Dance, Jordan denied being the reason behind Thomas being left out of the Dream Team in 1992. Along with Jordan, Scottie Pippen was also reported to not want Thomas on board. Some reports also hinted at racism as a reason for Thomas being excluded despite being one on the league's best point guards.

In his podcast, Jack McCallum played an interview from 2011 where Jordan said he did not want Thomas on the team. Jordan is heard saying that he told selection committee member Rod Thorn that he would not play if Thomas was on the team. Thorn then assured the six-time NBA champion by saying that USA Basketball Team's coach Chuck Daly also did not want Thomas, which is why he was not a part of the team. McCallum's book "The Dream Team" spoke about their rivalry, and how Jordan's hate for him was a key factor in the Pistons guard being denied a spot on the team. In his podcast, McCallum added that in 1991, no one was going to pick Thomas over Jordan.

In The Last Dance, Jordan stated that he still harbours hate for the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons from when they refused to shake hands after the Chicago Bulls won the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. When asked about Thomas' Dream Team exclusion, Jordan denied any involvement. He revealed that he respected Thomas' talent and that though he hates him, he respected his game. He stated that while people insinuated that he wanted Thomas out of the team, he never 'threw his name in there'. Thomas also commented on the situation, stating that he knew he deserved to be on the team with everyone else.

While The Last Dance gained immense popularity, it also drew criticism, particularly from Jordan's teammates. Scottie Pippen is reportedly 'beyond livid' with his portrayal in the series. Horace Grant, on the other hand, called out Jordan during an interview and called Jordan a "snitch" while referring to The Last Dance as "so-called" documentary.

Isiah Thomas on the 1992 Dream Team

Isiah Thomas on the 1992 Dream Team

