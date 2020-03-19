Michael Jordan Return To NBA: Throwback To The Iconic 'I'm Back' Fax On March 19, 1995

Michael Jordan is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest player to play in the NBA. The former Chicago Bulls guard gave the sport several moments to savour during his NBA career but the 'I'm Back' Michael Jordan fax is among his most iconic moments ever. It's even harder to believe that it has been 25 years since he returned to the NBA only to win his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

Also Read | Michael Jordan return to NBA: Jordan Jokes At Kobe Bryant's Funeral, Netizens Recall 'crying' Meme

NBA throwback: Michael Jordan return to NBA

March 18, 1995 - in an age without social media, Michael Jordan's agent sent out the press release to let the world know that Jordan was returning to the NBA. After enjoying a decent run in baseball, the basketball legend returned to the NBA amidst quite some hype at the time. Chicago Bulls had previously retired Jordan's No. 23 jersey, forcing him to make his comeback wearing with number 45 on his back.

"I'm back."



25 years ago, Mike announced his return to the League with two words that changed the sport forever. @SLAMRewind pic.twitter.com/LT4HerooTS — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan return to NBA: Jordan Trolls Dikembe Mutombo After Dunking Over Him In Throwback Video: Watch

Michael Jordan return to NBA: 'I'm back' Michael Jordan saw business as usual

The 'Michael Jordan return to NBA' buzz was worth the hype as he dominated the first game after his return, posting 19 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Indiana Pacers. And just five games into his famous 'I'm back' game, Michael Jordan dropped 55 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Michael Jordan return to NBA was going well so far.

Michael Jordan played 17 times in the regular season averaging 26.9 points 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Michael Jordan's dream run was halted in the playoffs as Jordan and the Bulls were knocked out by the Shaquille O'Neal-led Orlando Magic in the second round.

Also Read | Michael Jordan return to NBA: Michael Jordan Talks Up Crying Face Meme In His Kobe Bryant Speech, Vanessa Bryant Smiles

NBA Throwback: The 'I'm Back Michael Jordan fax'; watch video

Michael Jordan return to NBA: I'm back Michael Jordan sees second three-peat with Bulls

Michael Jordan astonishingly recorded two three-peats in his NBA career. After winning the NBA championship in 1991, 92 and 93, a Jordan took home the NBA championship in 1996, 97 and 98. The 'I'm back Michael Jordan' ride culminated in his second retirement in January 1999 before unretiring again to play for the Washington Wizards from 2001-2003.

Michael Jordan return to NBA: Michael Jordan most points in game

Jordan finished his career with six titles and an average of 30.1 points per game. The entry in the Michael Jordan most points in game section is his 63-point show against Boston Celtics on April 20, 1986.

Also Read | Michael Jordan return to NBA: Jordan MOCKED Dikembe Mutombo To Score Blind Free Throw In 1991; Watch Video