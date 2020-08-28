Michael Jordan Reached Out To CP3, Westbrook As A 'voice Of Reason' In Owners Meeting

After Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Game 5 of their playoffs' first-round against Orlando Magic, the NBA ended up postponing games in accordance with the Bucks' decision. Reports detailed the league's turmoil, as there was no solid plan for how they should proceed with the season. Amidst the uncertainty, NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan has emerged as a voice of reason between other team owners and players.

Michael Jordan the "voice of reason" during NBA boycott due to Jacob Blake shooting

According to ESPN, Jordan – who is the only black majority owner in the NBA – approached National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) president Chris Paul. The owners conducted a meeting after the NBA boycott, trying to understand their players better. After a team meeting yesterday, LeBron James had reportedly stated that they would like the owners to be more involved. The owners spoke to discuss their plan as they talked to the NBA board of governors. Along with Paul, Jordan also spoke to Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook. They discussed problems surrounding social justice, which was the reason why many players were looking to cancel the season altogether.

There is a meeting of NBA owners and players set for later today, sources tell @MarcJSpears and me. The discussion is expected to include plans of action moving forward on social justice issues. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

During the players meeting, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to boycott the season, while some chose to continue. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's report post Jordan's involvement, the players voted to resume the season. During the virtual meeting held by the owners, Jordan worked as a bridge between the players and owners. He advised owners to listen to their players, allowing them to voice their opinions and frustrations before presenting any solutions of their own. "Right now, listening is better than talking," Jordan reportedly told the group. Currently, Michael Jordan also serves as the NBA Labor Relations Committee chairman.

The Bucks' decision to boycott the game came after Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake's shooting in broad daylight was recorded and shared online, which once again brought protesters to the street. The Wisconsin-based team stated that they chose to sit out the game as no one could concentrate on basketball.

The Bucks decision came a day after veteran George Hill candidly spoke about playing at the bubble, admitting that it was a wrong move on their part. "First of all, we shouldn't have even came to this damn place, to be honest," Hill said. This was coupled with outrage among players like James, Donovan Mitchell and many more, who expressed their anger on social media. Doc Rivers, during a postgame interview, delivered an emotional tirade about the shooting. "It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back." Since George Floyd's death in May, the NBA has been firm in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They have knelt during the national anthem, painted BLM on the courts, and are wearing jerseys with social message slogans to make a statement.

There is still a discussion ongoing among players about the timing of a playoff resumption -- with an expectation that a Saturday return of games will be finalized later today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

As per a league official, Michael Jordan was the perfect person to become the "voice of reason". He is the "high-profile player who has won championships", is a "small-market team" owner, and has "great credibility both with the players and the owners," the official explained. While the league still lacks a clear plan, the owners unanimously chose to support their players, discussing ways to help "amplify" their voices. However, they opted to continue the season as they believe games are a better way to reach people and promote social change. The owners will meet later to discuss the rescheduling, along with ways to help the players.

The @nbpa and @nba could be putting out a joint statement tonight following the conference call between the union and owners. They could be announcing a direct action plan that includes a push for police accountability, voting registration and support for the George Floyd Bill. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 28, 2020

Following the Bucks' boycott of the NBA playoffs, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA also decided to put their games on hold. Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern Open's semi-finals, Joe Biden and Barack Obama lent their support to the league, while Kenny Smith walked out of the Inside the NBA broadcast. As per Marc J Spears' recent report, the NBA and NBPA could submit a joint statement about a plan that focuses on "police accountability, voting registration and support for the George Floyd Bill".

