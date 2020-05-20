Michael Jordan's Stock Scales New Heights After Massive Success Of The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has been quite a journey for NBA fans. Basketball fans across the globe, both old and young alike, have been glued to their television screens for the last five Sundays as two new episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary released every week. The last two episodes were released the past weekend which brought an end to the 10-part series. The Last Dance earned rave reviews across all platforms as it became ESPN's most-watched documentary of all time. The Michael Jordan stock has also risen significantly since the start of the series as fans flock to purchase Jordan memorabilia from the 1990s.

Michael Jordan stock, net worth during the 1997-98 season

Top 20 earnings in sports heading into The Last Dance season (1997-98), according to Forbes pic.twitter.com/lsZS3fqS0v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 20, 2020

Michael Jordan stock reaches new heights after The Last Dance

After the release of The Last Dance, nearly every product/item that has been associated with Michael Jordan in the past has seen a rise in its value. In a recent online auction on Sotheby's, a Michael Jordan-autographed pair of Air Jordan 1s sold for a record $560,000. This set a new world auction record for any pair of sneakers which also attracted bidders as young as 19-year-olds.

Per a report in CNBC, Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Director of eCommerce Development. was quoted as saying, “We saw tremendous bidding up until the moment the sale closed, with the value more than doubling in the final hour alone. That, coupled with strong international bidding from six countries on four continents, shows not only the incredible appeal of Michael Jordan as one of the most recognizable and legendary athletes of all time but also that sneaker collecting is truly a global and growing market.”

StockX sales also see a significant rise

StockX, a popular Detroit-based secondary sneaker marketplace, reported a huge hike in the value of Jordan-related merchandise. According to reports, unsigned versions of the Air Jordan 1s are selling on the site at an average price of $7,123. The CNBC report further states that StockX senior economist Jesse Einhorn said, “Prior to the documentary airing, we hadn’t had a sale of this sneaker since 2017, and back then, it resold for $3,000. Thus, these latest sales represent a more than 100% increase in resale value.”.

Nike Jordan sales

Nearly two decades after his retirement from basketball, Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has helped boost his Nike Jordan sales as well. Nike Jordan sales continue to rise even after the completion of the 10-part docu-series. Jordan's brand had its first billion-dollar quarter last December.

The Last Dance ratings set new viewership records

JUST IN: The Last Dance averaged 5.6M viewers over its 10 episode run.



It was the most-watched documentary content ever on ESPN, according to the network. pic.twitter.com/6TwSOVE7AL — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 18, 2020

