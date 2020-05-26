Michael Jordan's Iconic 1996-97 Uniform Set Sells For $288,000 By Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions recently conducted an auction for Michael Jordan's 1997 game-worn jersey. As per reports, the Michael Jordan uniform set was sold was $288,000. Action Network's Darren Rovell first reported the sale through his Twitter account.

Also read | Bradley Beal says he feels like Michael Jordan at times after watching The Last Dance

Michael Jordan Bulls jersey: Michael Jordan uniform set sells for $288,000

This 96-97 Jordan game-used Bulls uniform just sold for $288,000 at @GoldinAuctions, a record for a game-used Jordan Bulls uniform. pic.twitter.com/pg5J7ux25s — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan talks about Netflix show 'The Last Dance' based on Michael Jordan

Goldin Auctions described the set as the 'finest Michael Jordan uniform ever to hit the market'. They talked about Jordan's legacy and highlighted other Jordan items like the 2003-04 Exquisite Collection All-NBA Access Press Patches getting sold for a record $900,000 price following the release of his documentary The Last Dance. The site also described the set as the only '1996-97 Jordan game-used and photo matched uniform', which has been made available for public sale. It is also the only 1996-97 black Michael Jordan uniform to be sold with a Chicago Bulls letter.

As per the Goldin Auctions site, the Michael Jordan Bulls jersey is photo-matched to an April 13, 1997 game. The shorts have been photo-matched to 12 1996-97 regular-season games. Jordan led the Bulls to their fifth NBA title that year by beating Utah Jazz while averaging league-leading 29.6 points that season.

Also read | Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off remarkable Michael Jordan-style shot during training: Watch

Robert Edward Auctions has a game-worn, signed Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey up for bid. Starting price: $25,000. Your kids don’t REALLY need college, now do they? pic.twitter.com/VdvxGwUnsZ — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 7, 2020

Michael Jordan memorabilia sells for high prices after The Last Dance

Following the release of Jordan's ten-part ESPN docu-series, Michael Jordan memorabilia have been selling for high prices. Jordan's 1992 Dream Team jersey was one of the first items to sell for $216,000 by Robert Edward Auctions. Apart from that, a Michael Jordan-autographed Suzuki GSX-R1000 bike raked in $33,000 at auction a few days ago.

One of the recent items to be sold at an auction were Jordan's 1985 Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which were reportedly sold at $560,000. Jordan 1986-87 Fleer rookie card was also sold at a record $12,5000. Apart from old items, the prices for Air Jordan's have also gone up in the past few weeks.

Also read | Michael Jordan Bulls jersey: Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?