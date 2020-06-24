Michael Jordan's Autographed Baseball Could Sell For Over $50,000 At Auction: Report

Since NBA memorabilia is selling at high prices recently, various auction houses are selling used and autographed belongings of NBA greats like Michale Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. After Michael Jordan's The Last Dance was released in April, many various Jordan memorabilia such as his game-worn jersey were sold. As per reports, a Michael Jordan signed baseball is going to be sold in an upcoming auction.

Also read | Michael Jordan retirement in 1993 caused panic and turmoil for Nike's designers

Michael Jordan signed baseball: Goldin Auctions to sell Michael Jordan signed baseball which could go for $50,000

As per TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions is selling the Michael Jordan signed baseball which he signed when he was aged 13. As per reports, the baseball could be auctioned off for over $50,000. In 1976, Jordan played baseball with the Parkers Food Stores for the Babe Ruth League youth baseball team in Wilmington, North Carolina. Jordan, who then wore a No. 10 jersey, signed the basketball after their 11-3 season, where they won the championship. The team's manager Dick Neher worked with Jordan's father James and kept the signed ball with him for 25 years before selling it in 2002.

Also read | Michael Jordan's iconic 1996-97 uniform set sells for $288,000 by Goldin Auctions: Michael Jordan auction

The website shows that Jordan has signed the ball with his name 'Mike Jordan', which lists his team as the 1976 champions for the Babe Ruth League. As per the site, a letter of authenticity from head coach Richard Neher is also included along with a roster list and picture of the entire team. Goldin Auctions recently sold a similar item signed by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter when he was only 8. The baseball sold for $36,000.

Michael Jordan with the Parkers Food Stores in 1976

(Image source: TMZ)

Michael Jordan's name on the 1976 Parkers Food Stores roster

(Goldin Auctions official site)

Also read | Michael Jordan nearly chose NFL over Michael Jordan baseball career: Michael Jordan baseball career, Michael Jordan retirement

While Jordan's memorabilia have always fetched high prices, they have risen after The Last Dance premiered in April and May. The Jordan iconic 1996-97 uniform set was sold for $288,000, while his game-worn Dream Team jersey was sold for $216,000 by Goldin Auctions. His game-worn sneakers from his rookie season also fetched $500,000 during an auction. His autographed and game-worn Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985 was also sold for a record $560,000. Apart from his game-related items, a Michael Jordan-autographed Suzuki GSX-R1000 bike was sold for $33,000 at an auction. His love letter to then-actress Amy Hunter also raked $25,703 at an online auction.

Also read | Was Michael Jordan good at baseball? NBA legend Michael Jordan baseball career, Michael Jordan retirement

(Image source: @MLB official Twitter, TMZ)