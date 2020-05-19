Michael Jordan's Children Commit To Protect The Jordan Brand Legacy For The Future

The Last Dance can be credited in renewing the interest of fans in Michael Jordan's legendary Bulls career. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, Michael Jordan's stint with the Bulls was the focal point of the documentary, which also explored several key off-court moments from his career. While Michael Jordan's personal life was not discussed much in the 10-part docu-series, fans still remain curious about Jordan's life outside the court, mainly his personal life.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Children: First Wife Juanita Jordan's Absence From The Last Dance Explained

Michael Jordan children aim to protect the Michael Jordan legacy

Michael Jordan’s kids, Jeffrey and Jasmine Jordan, tell @michaelstrahan what it was like to watch @espn’s #TheLastDance. “It’s been a treat to watch.” https://t.co/45240XpSqC pic.twitter.com/UGne1KheC2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2020

Two of Michael Jordan's children, Jeffrey and Jasmine Jordan, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss The Last Dance and it was important for them to 'protect Michael Jordan's legacy'. "I think it's very important. At the end of the day, you know, the generation's getting younger and younger and they're going to be in the same boat, where they haven't seen my father play," Jasmine Jordan said to the host Michael Strahan. "And so they are going to ask those questions as to, well, 'Who is he?' or 'What did he do?'. And that's a responsibility my brothers and myself take on."

Also Read | Michael Jordan Daughter Jasmine Completes 1 Year Of Making NBA Legend A Grandfather, Michael Jordan Children

Jasmine Jordan further explained how the involvement of his children shaped up his legacy. She claimed it evolves Jordan's legacy and the Jordan brand, all this while educating the younger generation. "It essentially evolves (Michael) Jordan and the brand and the legacy that my father's created and also educates the younger generation as we continue to produce a product, footwear, apparel, whatever it is, for the younger generation," Jasmine Jordan added.

Michael Jordan children, Michael Jordan wives

Jasmine, 27, Marcus, 29, and Jeffrey, 31 are Michael Jordan's children from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. The NBA legend married Juanita in 1999 and the duo separated in 2006. Michael Jordan then married Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto in 2011. Yvette Prieto gave birth to twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria, in February 2014.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Children And Juanita Vanoy's $168 Million Divorce Settlement Most Expensive In Sport, Michael Jordan Wives

Michael Jordan legacy: Children enjoyed watching The Last Dance

Despite Jasmine and Jeffrey Jordan discussing Michael Jordan's legacy and his legendary NBA career, the duo was very young during the latter stages of Michael Jordan's career. Just like many fans across the globe, The Last Dance provided a new perspective of his career to Jordan's children. "It's been amazing to see him in a different light," Jeffrey Jordan said. "We got to see him when he came home and he was done with work, but being able to see him in his element, in his atmosphere with the team and see all the ups and downs of that season has been a treat to watch."

Also Read | Michael Jordan championships, Michael Jordan legacy: Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James: 73% NBA Fans Suggest MJ Is Better