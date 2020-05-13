Michael Jordan And Juanita Vanoy's $168 Million Divorce Settlement Most Expensive In Sport

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy filed for a divorce in 2002 after being married for almost two decades. The couple tried to sort out their differences for four years before issuing a statement about their separation in 2006. Even today, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy's divorce settlement is considered as one of the most financially worth in sports history.

Michael Jordan divorce settlement: When did Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy divorce?

Juanita Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, though the couple divorced in 2006. As per Chicago Tribune, private investigator Ernie Rizzo had reportedly observed Jordan cheating on Vanoy. However, neither Vanoy or Jordan commented on the issue.

The couple released a statement in December 2006, saying that they 'amicably' decided to end their 17-year marriage. After the divorce, Vanoy reportedly received a $168 million divorce settlement, which is still said to be the most expensive ever in sports history. In addition to the settlement, Jordan also paid $2.1 million for their legal fees.

In a 2013 interview with Chicago Business, Vanoy stated that they both still talk, though it is mostly about their children. Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto and has two daughters with her.

How did Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy meet?

Jordan and Vanoy reportedly met at a Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant in 1984. They met at parties for a couple of times before they began dating and were apparently introduced by a common friend. Vanoy gave birth to their first son Jeffrey ten months before their marriage in 1989.

The couple was reportedly engaged in 1987 but called off their engagement for unknown reasons. They sorted out their differences in 1988. Jordan and Vanoy got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel at 2:00 AM on a Saturday morning. The pair welcomed two more children – their daughter Jasmine and son Marcus – before deciding to separate in 2006. Vanoy keeps a low profile these days although she is usually seen in her children's social media posts.

