Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Reveals She Used To Google Her Father As A Kid

With the release of Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, Jordan's storied Bulls career is back in the fray. From his exploits on the court to some of his key off-court moments, the documentary takes a deeper look at Michael Jordan's time as the face of the NBA. Arguably, the most recognised face in the NBA in the 1990s, Jordan was so famous that his daughter Jasmine had to google him on the internet to find out more about Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan’s kids, Jeffrey and Jasmine Jordan, tell @michaelstrahan what it was like to watch @espn’s #TheLastDance. “It’s been a treat to watch.” https://t.co/45240XpSqC pic.twitter.com/UGne1KheC2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan daughter Jasmine googled her father

Jasmine Jordan, 27, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday along with her brother Jeffrey Jordan, 29 earlier this week. "I had kids and teachers (and stuff) at school telling me 'it's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking you all haven't met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this?" Jasmine Jordan explained Michael Jordan's popularity when she was a kid. "So I did, I googled him, and I found a lot, clearly."

Jasmine Jordan revealed she had that conversation with her father afterwards which ended being a hilarious story for the Jordan family. The 27-year-old said her parents, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, made sure she had a normal childhood as much as possible. "But between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal and for that I'm grateful," she added.

Apart from Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls, the documentary shed light on several off-court moments from his career. Along with Jordan's gambling 'problems', the tragic murder of his father and the resulting speculation, the 10-part series explored these incidents while also providing Jordan's perspective on each. Jasmine Jordan said she was too young to understand the chaotic life of her father and was thankful that The Last Dance delved deeper into Jordan's career beyond basketball. "I was so young at the time, so now I'm understanding the chaos and everything that was happening. It's been a joy, really, to watch and I think like everybody else we're sad that it's over," she concluded.

Michael Jordan children

Jasmine, 27, Marcus, 29, and Jeffrey, 31 are Michael Jordan's children from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. The NBA legend married Juanita in 1999 and the duo separated in 2006. Michael Jordan then married Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto in 2011. Yvette Prieto gave birth to twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria, in February 2014.

