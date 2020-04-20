Who Is Michael Jordan's First Wife Juanita Vanoy? Why Did The Pair Divorce Twice?

NBA legend Micheal Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released on Sunday, April 19 EST (Monday, April 20 IST). The Michael Jordan documentary will throw light on his final season with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season. The Michael Jordan The Last Dance story will explore some of the intricate moments of his legendary career along with never-before-seen archive footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends. Here, let us take a look at Michael Jordan ex-wife Juanita Vanoy and the Michael Jordan divorce.

Juanita Vanoy story: Michael Jordan ex-wife and marriage with NBA legend

Juanita Vanoy started modelling in her teenage days before working at the American Bar Association as an executive secretary and a model. Vanoy got in the spotlight due to her fling with the NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan and Juanita engaged in 1987 but their engagement was cancelled. However, the duo tied the knot in 1989.

Michael Jordan ex-wife and kids

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy had two kids during their time together. They gave birth to their first son Jeffrey Jordan in 1988. Jeffrey was present at their wedding in 1989 in Las Vegas. Post the wedding, the couple bore two more kids Marcus Jordan in 1990 and a daughter called Jasmine Jordan born in 1992.

Michael Jordan ex-wife and Michael Jordan divorce

Micheal Jordan and Juanita Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002, indicating irreconcilable differences, but reconciled shortly thereafter. The couple filed for divorce again in 2006 and the Michael Jordan divorce was made mutually and amicably. Michael Jordan's ex-wife reportedly received $168 million in settlement from the Michael Jordan divorce, making it one of the largest celebrity divorce settlement on public record at the time. After the Michael Jordan divorce, the NBA legend met Yvette Prieto in 2008 and tied the knot the second time in 2013.

