How To Watch The Last Dance In India? Live Streaming Details For The Michael Jordan Series

The wait will be finally over for the Michael Jordan fans in India as they will get the chance to watch much-awaited The Last Dance documentary from Monday, April 20, 2020. The Last Dance gives fans a chance to explore detailed moments of Michael Jordan's legendary career. The documentary will also have never-before-seen archive footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends. The NBA legend will also be seen in the documentary, opening up about his career and how several key decisions shaped his time in the NBA.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? What is Michael Jordan miniseries based on?

Now that Indian fans know how to watch The Last Dance in India, here is what exactly is the Michael Jordan miniseries based on. The Michael Jordan miniseries mainly focuses on the 1997-98 NBA season in which Michael Jordan won his final NBA title. The Michael Jordan miniseries also focuses on his Bulls' legacy along with his relationship with legendary coach Phil Jackson, who is believed to be explored in detail in The Last Dance.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? The Last Dance live streaming in India

If you are wondering how to watch The Last Dance in India, The Last Dance live streaming will be made available on popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance live streaming in India is on Monday, April 20 at 6.30 AM IST. However, Netflix is most likely to release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

How to watch The Last Dance in India? When will The Last Dance live streaming be aired in India

The Last Dance series is finally out and fans can go and do The Last Dance live streaming of the first two episodes of the series on Netflix. The news regarding the same was tweeted by Netflix India

THE LAST DANCE IS HERE! Episode 1 and 2 are now streaming! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 20, 2020

