Michael Jordan's Rare 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Valued At $695K In EBay Auction

Last year, a glimpse of Michael Jordan's extensive car collection was featured in The Last Dance. Following the docu-series, Jordan's memorabilia was sold and auctioned, fetching a high price every single time. This includes cars owned by the Chicago Bulls legend. As per a recent eBay listing, Jordan's 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is being sold on eBay.

Michael Jordan Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren auctioned off on eBay

This stunning and rare Mercedes SLR McLaren was previously owned by the GOAT, Michael Jordan.



You can bid on it on Ebay. Auction ends Sunday. Current bid is at $165,100. Buy It Now is $695,750.



Gullwing doors. 650HP. 1,038 miles.



Auction link:https://t.co/LGzV3L0qDk pic.twitter.com/R6HsnXaBHv — 23isBACK.com™ (@_23isBACK_) January 3, 2021

Recently, an eBay listing is auctioning Jordan's SLR McLaren, which was not a part of his 10-part docu-series. The car was a collaboration between Formula 1 team and Mercedes and was made from 2003 to 2010. Jordan's is apparently the 722 Edition, and has just been driven over 1000 miles. The current listing asks for $695,750.

Jordan's is also a limited edition piece, which was made to honour the late Stirling Moss and his co-driver Denis Jenkinson's win. The car is Crystal Antimony Grey with 19-inch wheels. The ride offers a low ride height, with impressive aero and large front breaks. The interiors feature carbon fibre.

The 722 edition also offers 641 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. Crave Luxury Auto are selling the car.

Michael Jordan car collection

Throughout The Last Dance, Jordan was spotted driving his Ferrari 550 Maranello, his two C4 Corvette ZR-1s and Porsche 911 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet. He has also been seen driving an Aston Martin DB9 Volante.

Another Michael Jordan Mercedes auction

Last August, Jordan's 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser was also sold on eBay. During the episode that covers Jordan's brief baseball stint, the six-time NBA champion drives away in a black, customised W140 S-class to avoid reporters trying to seek answers about his sudden NBA retirement. The auction opened with a $23 bid (₹1721.15).

Ever since the release of Jordan's documentary in April, memorabilia related to the five-time NBA MVP has been selling for record prices. Over the past few months, items like Jordan's game-worn sneakers in his rookie year and his iconic 1996-97 uniform set have sold for $500,000 and $288,000 respectively.

Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, Michael Jordan's net worth stands at $2.1 billion. The NBA legend is considered the richest player in league history. Over the years, the six-time NBA champion has bagged various endorsements (Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck 17), including his deal with Nike and the Jordan brand. He also owns a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which valued the team at $175 million.

