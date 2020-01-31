MIL Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will face off in an NBA 2019-20 match. Both the teams will face off at Fiserv Forum on Friday night (Saturday, February 1st at 7:30 AM IST). You can play the MIL vs DEN match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIL vs DEN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MIL vs DEN Dream11 preview

Milwaukee Bucks currently occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They have played 47 games so far in the league. Out of which, they have won 41 games and lost 6 games. Their previous match was against the Washington Wizards. They won the match by a 151-131 margin. They are certainly a strong contender for the NBA Championships this season. They will look to continue their winning momentum to stay at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets occupy the second position in the Western Conference. They have played 48 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 33 games and lost 15 games. They played their last game against Utah Jazz. They won the game by a 104-96 margin. Their win in the previous match will certainly give them the confidence to do well against a strong Bucks side.

MIL vs DEN Dream11 squad

MIL vs DEN Dream11 squad: Denver Nuggets

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

MIL vs DEN Dream 11 squad: Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs DEN Dream11 team

MIL vs DEN Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks are favourites to win the game

Note: The MIL vs DEN Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.