MOS Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Barcelona will be playing their next game against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, February 27 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Barcelona are ranked 3rd on the points table with 19 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, CSKA are ranked 4th with 17 wins and 8 losses. You can play the MOS vs BAR match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction and squad details.

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Team preview and injury updates

CSKA's and Barcelona's game will be important to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs. CSKA ended their two-game losing streak after defeating Belgrade. Barcelona, on the other hand, are on a six-game winning streak. It is the longest in the league after the new format was implemented. Mike James is CSKA's top performer with an average of 21.3 points per game. Darrun Hilliard follows with an average of 10 points per game. Nikola Mirotic (18.7 ppg), Cory Higgins (12 ppg) and Malcolm Dealney (10.5 ppg) are Barcelona's top scorers.

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad details

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Kevin Pangos, Pau Ribas, Adam Hanga, Rolands Smits, Artem Pustovyi, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Malcolm Delaney, Kyle Kuric, Victor Claver, Leandro Bolmaro, Sergi Martinez, Nikola Mirotic, Ante Tomic.

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: CSKA Moscow squad

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Dream11 team

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Who will win this game?

Barcelona are the favourites to win this game.

MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

The MOS vs BAR Dream11 prediction is our own and it does not guarantee positive results in your games.

