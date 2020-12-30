MRH Vs HGG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Game Preview

Maccabi Zarfati Zvi Rishon Lezion (MRH) will face Hapoel Gilboa Galil (HGG) in the upcoming game of the Israel Basketball League on Wednesday night, December 30 (December 31, as per Indian timings) at 12:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Maccabi Sports Hall in Rishon LeZion, Israel. Here is our MRH vs HGG Dream11 prediction, top picks and MRH vs HGG Dream11 team.

Hapoel Gilboa Galil are currently third in the Israel Basketball League standings. Joe Thomasson and team have played eight games so far in the competition, winning six and losing only two. Maccabi Zarfati Zvi Rishon Lezion, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot on the charts with a win-loss record of 4-3.

MRH vs HGG live: MRH vs HGG schedule

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Maccabi Sports Hall, Rishon LeZion, Israel

MRH vs HGG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MRH vs HGG Dream11: Maccabi Zarfati Zvi Rishon Lezion squad

Darryl Monroe, Trey Lewis, Isaiah Taylor, Akil Mitchell, Golan Gutt, Noam Avivi, Noam Dovrat, Nimrod Tishman, Gal Tesler, Tal-Or Peled, Ido Flaisher, Guy Altman, Benny Elazar

MRH vs HGG Dream11: Hapoel Gilboa Galil squad

Joe Thomasson, Jehyve Floyd, Kerry Blackshear Jr, Gil Beni, Netanel Artzi, Isaiah Cousins, Yiftah Ziv, Yotam Hanochi, Hen Halfon, Amit Gershon, Daniel Sasson, Benaya Srur, Omer Harel, Koren Zorno

MRH vs HGG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Maccabi Zarfati Zvi Rishon Lezion: Guy Altman, Noam Dovrat, Noam Avivi

Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Yiftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson, Netanel Artzi

MRH vs HGG Dream11 prediction: MRH vs HGG Dream11 team

Point Guards: Yiftah Ziv, Guy Altman

Shooting Guards: Trey Lewis, Joe Thomasson

Small Forwards: Netanel Artzi, Noam Dovrat

Power Forward: Noam Avivi

Centre: Jehyve Floyd

MRH vs HGG live: MRH vs HGG match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Hapoel Gilboa Galil are the favourites to win the game.

הערב: נפרדים משנת 2020 מול גלבוע/גליל בבית מכבי

פריוויו>>> https://t.co/76w4NnCGnW

🖥 שידור ישיר בערוץ 5GOLD @WinnerLeague pic.twitter.com/eaEQN6ebe0 — Maccabi Rishon (@maccabirishon) December 30, 2020

Note: The MRH vs HGG Dream11 prediction and MRH vs HGG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRH vs HGG Dream11 team and MRH vs HGG match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

