PRP Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball 2020 Game Preview

Promitheas Patras (PRP) will face Frutti Extra Bursaspor (BUR) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday, December 29 at 8:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Dimitris Tofalos Arena in Patras, Greece. Here is our PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction, top picks and PRP vs BUR Dream11 team.
Both Promitheas Patras and Frutti Extra Bursaspor are in a dire need of a win. While Promitheas Patras is at the second last spot of the EuroCup Basketball Group D standings, Frutti Extra Bursaspor is at the basement position. Both the teams also have the same win-loss record, 2-7, but Promitheas Patras is leading due to do points.
Danny Agbelese, Michalis Lountzis, Delroy James, Dimitris Agravanis, Diante Garrett, Mouhammad Faye, Antreas Christodoulou, Nikolaos Vasileiou, Periklis Kouroupakis, Vangelis Mantzaris, Leonidas Kolios, Charis Giannopoulos, Ian Miller, Nikola Radicevic, Eleftherios Mantzoukas, Athanasios Bazinas, Georgios Tanoulis
Omercan Ilyasoglu, Tevfik Akdamar, Mithat Can Ozalp, Xavier Munford, Perry Jones, Birkan Batuk, Lamar Peters, Ender Arslan, Malik Newman, Oguz Savas, Maxim Mutaf, Kenny Kadji, Kaan Corbaci, Metin Turen
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Frutti Extra Bursaspor are the favourites to win the game.
MAÇ GÜNÜ 🐊— Frutti Extra Bursaspor (@BsBasketbol) December 29, 2020
🏀 #7DaysEuroCup (ERT)
⛹🏻♂️ @promitheasbc 🆚 Frutti Extra Bursaspor
⏱ 18.00
📍 Dimitris Tofalos Arena
📺 @tivibuspor ŞİFRESİZ pic.twitter.com/omaJROhVog
Note: The PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction and PRP vs BUR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PRP vs BUR Dream11 team and PRP vs BUR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
