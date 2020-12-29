PRP Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball 2020 Game Preview

Promitheas Patras (PRP) will face Frutti Extra Bursaspor (BUR) in the upcoming game of EuroCup Basketball on Tuesday, December 29 at 8:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Dimitris Tofalos Arena in Patras, Greece. Here is our PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction, top picks and PRP vs BUR Dream11 team.

PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction: PRP vs BUR Dream11 team and preview

Both Promitheas Patras and Frutti Extra Bursaspor are in a dire need of a win. While Promitheas Patras is at the second last spot of the EuroCup Basketball Group D standings, Frutti Extra Bursaspor is at the basement position. Both the teams also have the same win-loss record, 2-7, but Promitheas Patras is leading due to do points.

PRP vs BUR live: PRP vs BUR schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Dimitris Tofalos Arena in Patras, Greece

PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

PRP vs BUR Dream11: Promitheas Patras squad

Danny Agbelese, Michalis Lountzis, Delroy James, Dimitris Agravanis, Diante Garrett, Mouhammad Faye, Antreas Christodoulou, Nikolaos Vasileiou, Periklis Kouroupakis, Vangelis Mantzaris, Leonidas Kolios, Charis Giannopoulos, Ian Miller, Nikola Radicevic, Eleftherios Mantzoukas, Athanasios Bazinas, Georgios Tanoulis

PRP vs BUR Dream11: Frutti Extra Bursaspor squad

Omercan Ilyasoglu, Tevfik Akdamar, Mithat Can Ozalp, Xavier Munford, Perry Jones, Birkan Batuk, Lamar Peters, Ender Arslan, Malik Newman, Oguz Savas, Maxim Mutaf, Kenny Kadji, Kaan Corbaci, Metin Turen

PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Promitheas Patras: Michalis Lountzis, Charis Giannopoulos, Dimitris Agravanis

Frutti Extra Bursaspor: Maxim Mutaf, Perry Jones, Oguz Savas

PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction: PRP vs BUR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Michalis Lountzis

Shooting Guard: Ian Miller, Maxim Mutaf

Small Forwards: Charis Giannopoulos, Perry Jones

Power Forward: Dimitris Agravanis

Center: Oguz Savas, Tevfik Akdamar

PRP vs BUR live: PRP vs BUR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Frutti Extra Bursaspor are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The PRP vs BUR Dream11 prediction and PRP vs BUR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PRP vs BUR Dream11 team and PRP vs BUR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Promitheas Patras/ Twitter