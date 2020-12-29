VGB Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

Quick links:
TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Tuesday night, December 29 (Wednesday, as per Indian timing) at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Here is our VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and the VGB vs VAL Dream11 team.
Valencia Basket are currently at the fifth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Bojan Dubljevic and team have played 16 games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing six. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 7-8.
Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs
Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 GAMEDAY!— Valencia Basket Club (@valenciabasket) December 29, 2020
Cerramos este extraño año jugando en Vitoria. ¡A por la victoria 1️⃣1️⃣! 💪
🏆 J17 #EuroLeague
✈️🆚 @Baskonia
📆 21h
📺 @DAZN_ES
📻@Radioesport914 @apunt_media @999vlcRadio @minutomarcador @tjcope
🍻@Saintmartinsvlc
The Roast & Beer#EActíVate pic.twitter.com/3fxHvqh6OW
Note: The VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction and VGB vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VGB vs VAL Dream11 team and VGB vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
