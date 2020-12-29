VGB Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Game Preview

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (VGB) will face Valencia Basket (VAL) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague Basketball on Tuesday night, December 29 (Wednesday, as per Indian timing) at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Here is our VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and the VGB vs VAL Dream11 team.

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: VGB vs VAL Dream11 team and preview

Valencia Basket are currently at the fifth spot of the EuroLeague Basketball standings. Bojan Dubljevic and team have played 16 games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing six. TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 7-8.

VGB vs VAL live: VGB vs VAL schedule

Date: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Fernando Buesa Arena, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz squad

Sander Raieste, Luca Vildoza, Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Tadas Sedekerskis, Ilimane Diop, Youssoupha Fall, Alec Peters, Pape Sow, Zoran Dragic, Rokas Giedraitis, Achille Polonara, Arturs Kurucs

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Valencia Basket squad

Vanja Marinkovic, Klemen Prepelic, Jaime Pradilla, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Nikola Kalinic, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Derrick Williams, Martin Hermannsson, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Tomas Pavelka, Guillem Ferrando

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Zoran Dragic, Pierria Henry, Alec Peters

Valencia Basket: Sam Van Rossom, Martin Hermannsson, Bojan Dubljevic

VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction: VGB vs VAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Zoran Dragic, Sam Van Rossom

Shooting Guard: Pierria Henry, Martin Hermannsson

Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis

Power Forward: Alec Peters, Derrick Williams

Centre: Bojan Dubljevic

VGB vs VAL live: VGB vs VAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Valencia Basket are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The VGB vs VAL Dream11 prediction and VGB vs VAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VGB vs VAL Dream11 team and VGB vs VAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Valencia Basket Club/ Twitter