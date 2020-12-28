SPT Vs GTK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Match Preview

KS Spójnia Stargard will square off against GTK Gliwice in the upcoming match of the ongoing Polish Basketball League. The SPT vs GTK match is scheduled to commence at 10:05 PM IST on Monday, December 28. Here we take a look at our SPT vs GTK Dream11 team, SPT vs GTK match prediction and SPT vs GTK playing 11.

SPT vs GTK live: SPT vs GTK Dream11 prediction and preview

SPT suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Slask Wroclaw in their previous match and will look to bounce back with a win in the upcoming match versus GTK. SPT lost the match 94-95. On the other hand, GTK comfortably won their last match versus Bydgoszcz 88-68 and will look to continue their good form when they take on SPT.

Going by statistics, SPT's average points scored in the last 10 matches is 90. while GTK's average points scored in the last 10 matches is 81. Likewise, KS Spójnia Stargard's game points average in the last ten matches is 174. While GTK Gliwice's game points average in the last ten matches is 163. KS Spójnia Stargard on paper looks a better team than GTK Gliwice.

SPT vs GTK Dream11 prediction: SPT vs GTK squad details

SPT squad: Szymon Walczak, Piotr Potap, Tomasz Snieg, Filip Matczak, Ricky Tarrant, Wayne Blackshear, Kacper Mlynarski, Szymon Szmit, Mateusz Kostrzewski, Baylee Steele, Filip Siewruk

GTK squad:Joshua Perkins, Aleksander Wisniewski, Norbert Maciejak, Karol Korczyk, Michael Podulka, Stanislaw Helinski, Kacper Radwanski, Szymon Wasik, Lukasz Diduszko, Malcolm Rhett, Szymon Szymanski, Bartosz Majewski, Bartosz Chodukiewicz, Mikolaj Adamczak, Jordon Vornado, Terry Henderson, Daniel Golebiowski

SPT vs GTK match prediction: SPT vs GTK starting 5

SPT starting 5: Raymond Cowels III, Tomasz Snieg, Baylee Steele, Kacper Mlynarski, Mateusz Kostrzewski

GTK starting 5: Szymon Szymanski, Joshua Perkins, Daniel Golebiowski, Jordon Vornado, Terry Henderson

SPT vs GTK match prediction: SPT vs GTK Dream11 team

SPT vs GTK live: SPT vs GTK match prediction

As per our SPT vs GTK Dream11 prediction, SPT should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SPT vs GTK Dream11 prediction and SPT vs GTK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SPT vs GTK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: KS Spójnia Stargard / Twitter