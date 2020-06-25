Jabari Parker, Buddy Hield And Pacers Malcolm Brogdon Test Positive For COVID-19

A few weeks before the NBA resumes its season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, more NBA players test positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), two Sacramento Kings players – Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker – along with Indiana Pacers Michael Brogdon announced that they tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic was reported to have contracted COVID-19 after spending time with tennis star Novan Djokovic during his Adria Tour.

Jabari Parker, Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon coronavirus news

The NBA's 113-page health and safety manual detailed the league's plan to resume the 2019-20 season on July 30 by dividing it into six phases. The second phase of the plan began on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), where teams which were travelling to Orlando would test their players for the virus. Along with Jokic, two unnamed members of the Phoenix Suns also texted positive for the virus. Brogdon's results were confirmed via a Michael Brogdon coronavirus statement from the Pacers written by the player himself. Brogdon revealed that he was currently in quarantine and is 'doing well, feeling well and progressing well'. The 27-year-old guard also added that he plans on joining his team for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Malcolm Brogdon coronavirus statement

Jabari Parker and Buddy Hield coronavirus: How was the Buddy Hield coronavirus news confirmed?

Statement from Jabari Parker: pic.twitter.com/fn0WncpLi8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 24, 2020

Jabari Parker also announced his results via a statement released by his team. Parker stated that he tested positive several days ago, and 'immediately self-isolated in Chicago', which is where he is currently located. Like Brogdon, the 25-year-old Kings forward revealed that he was 'progressing' in his recovery and was 'feeling well'. He also stated that he is looking forward to playing in Orlando and resume the NBA season. While Parker's results were confirmed by the team, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania reported the Buddy Hield coronavirus news, who had recently played in a men's league in Oklahoma. The Kings or Hield are yet to confirm the news.

Buddy Hield coronavirus story

Kings guard Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

After the NBA had announced its plan to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many players had raised health concerns, claiming that there are bound to be several coronavirus cases. Los Angeles Lakers Avery Bradley, who was reported to have been against the plan, recently announced that he has chosen to sit out of the games in Orlando. Apart from the above-mentioned players, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that an unnamed Western Conference team preparing for the playoffs had four of their players test positive this past week. Kings' Alex Len, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone also tested positive for the virus this month.

NBA players with coronavirus: Other NBA members who tested positive and were cleared of the virus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan (cleared on April 22)

Two unnamed Los Angeles Lakers players (both players symptom-free on March 31)

Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (cleared on March 30)

Three unnamed members of Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant and three unnamed Brooklyn Nets players ( All players symptom-free on April 1)

Detroit Pistons Christian Wood (Fully recovered on March 26)

Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ( both cleared on March 27)

