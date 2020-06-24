Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting Novak Djokovic, Sports Fans Furious

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, which was supposed to be a charity event, turned out to be a hotspot for COVID-19 as multiple people included Djokovic himself tested positive for coronavirus this week. Along with tennis players and staff members, NBA star Nikola Jokic, who met with Djokovic, also tested positive on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Djokovic and Jokic: Nikola Jokic coronavirus test comes back positive after Denver Nuggets star's meeting with Djokovic

This morning, Djokovic positive.



This afternoon, per ESPN, Jokic positive.



Welp. https://t.co/iNgUyHQW7g — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 23, 2020

The Adria tour was cancelled after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from the athletes, Djokovic's wife, his fitness coach Marko Paniki and Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro all tested positive for the virus. Djokovic apologised for the event, admitting that it was conducted too soon. As per photos shared online, Nikola Jokic met with Djokovic and was photographed while sitting next to him, ignoring social distancing guidelines in the process. Fans were furious at Novak Djokovic, his management and the players who attended the event. In his statement, Djokovic stated that his children have tested negative and he will be isolating himself for 14 days.

Nick Kyrgios was one of the athletes who called out Djokovic while referring to him as 'stupid'. He also shared a video of Djokovic partying. Many fans raised concerned on Twitter, stating that if the Adira tour can result in so many cases, how will the NBA and NFL restart without people testing positive. A number of sports fans called out the people involved for being irresponsible, stating it is way too early to get back to sports. Andy Murray also criticised Djokovic and his tour, stating that correct measures should have been taken while conducting the event which ended up endangering countless lives. He also added that he was not surprised when the top-ranked Serbian star announced that he tested positive.

Nikola Jokic COVID19 positive: Nikola Jokic coronavirus news to cause a delay in his US return

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia and his return to the U.S. is temporarily delayed. He’s been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

According to NBA safety protocols, Nikola Jokic will have to take two COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour timeline in Serbia. He will be allowed to travel back to the USA after his results come back negative. When he arrives in Denver, he will have to take another test and undergo cardiac screening before taking another COVID-19 test. The Denver Nuggets are among the teams who will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando for the NBA restart after racking up a 43-12 win-loss record in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic coronavirus news: Sports fans furious over Adria tour

When you organize a tennis tournament in a packed arena and then party like mf in a club, there's a chance shit like this happening — Al Williams (@AlWill305) June 23, 2020

Why are they still trying to salvage the season. If someone gets seriously ill or dies... They could be liable — Black Doug (@deeburna) June 23, 2020

If only they had used masks and social distanced. — Shawn Desrosiers 🇨🇦 (@PeelMedicShawn) June 23, 2020

Looks like it was a pretty fun Covid party... Lol — x?-Jeff Boivin (@Jfbv791) June 23, 2020

The entire restart of Professional sports is fiction. The US has abandoned any attempt to control the spread of Covid. Why would any athlete risk their lives. — Richard Morton (@dogfoodking) June 23, 2020

