Nikola Jokic Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Serbia Ahead Of Restart, Return To US Delayed

Ahead of the NBA restart scheduled in July, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus update was reported on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), almost a month before the games were supposed to begin at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Following the Nikola Jokic coronavirus news, the Nikola Jokic US return will also be delayed.

By June end, all NBA players were supposed to report to the league before travelling to Orlando to play the rest of the NBA season. However, the Nikola Jokic COVID19 positive news has delayed his return to the US by at least a week. As per reports, Jokic tested positive last week and has since then been asymptomatic. The Nuggets All-Star centre is expected to travel back from Serbia within a week, as per reports.

Nikola Jokic COVID19 positive: Nikola Jokic coronavirus news comes after NBA star met with Novak Djokovic

According to the league protocols, Jokic will have to take two tests within a 24-hour margin in Serbia. If both the tests come back negative, he will be cleared to travel. After he arrives in Denver, Jokic will then undergo cardiac screening and take another COVID-19 test. The Nuggets star met with tennis star Novak Djokovic in Belgrade, also a Serbian native, who has since then tested positive for the virus.

During the NBA suspension, Jokic lost 40 pounds and transformed his body before the league's restart. Before the league was suspended, Jokic was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. The Nuggets were ranked third in the Western Conference with a 43-12 record, behind Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets coach, Michael Malone, had also announced that he had tested positive for the virus during the NBA suspension which began on March 11.

Nikola Jokic meets with Novak Djokovic in Belgrade

Tennis star Djokovic organised the Adria Tour, which was supposed to be a charity tournament. However, the event was cancelled after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for the COVID-19. Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki also tested positive for the virus. In his statement, Djokovic stated that he was 'extremely sorry for each individual case of infection'. The tennis star will be isolating himself for 14 days before taking another test five days later. After the tour turned out to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, Djokovic and the management were criticized for not taking proper precautions before conducting the tournament. Djokovic's wife also tested positive for the virus.

(Image source: @nikolajokicofficial official Instagram)