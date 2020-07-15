NBA 2K League Schedule Week 10, Day 1 Results, Standings And Live Streaming Details

The NBA 2K League, which began its regular season on May 5 (May 6 IST), is currently in regular season Week 10. While the July 14 schedule is already wrapped up, the league will return for games on July 15, 16 and 17. After the regular season, the NBA 2K League will start with their tournaments, before moving on to the playoffs and finals. Though no date is finalised yet, the finals will be held around August.

NBA 2K league schedule Week 10 started on July 14 (July 15 IST)

NBA 2K league schedule Week 10 results for July 14

That's how you open up a week! 💪💪💪



We'll be back with more from Week 10 tomorrow night starting at 7 pm/et! pic.twitter.com/JizOFyvLhY — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) July 15, 2020

On Week 10 Night 1, 76ers GC bagged their fourth straight win against NetsGC while Jazz Gaming defeated Mavs Gaming. They became the 2nd team to reach 10 wins after defeating the Mavs in a three-game series. Warriors Gaming Squad picked up their ninth win by defeating Pistons GT to maintain their position at the top of the points table. Wizards District Gaming won their game versus Hawks Talon GC, and are currently boasting a 9-2 win-loss record.

Upcoming NBA 2K league schedule Week 10: July 15 (July 16 IST)

TEAM TIME EST (IST) Heat Check Gaming vs Magic Gaming 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST) NetsGC vs Grizz Gaming 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST) Wizards District Gaming vs Pacers Gaming 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST) Warriors Gaming Squad vs Bucks Gaming 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Upcoming NBA 2K league schedule Week 10: July 16 (July 17 IST)

TEAM TIME EST (IST) Magic Gaming vs T-Wolves Gaming TBD Pacers Gaming vs Raptors Uprising GC 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST) Gen.G Tigers vs Mavs Gaming 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST) Kings Guard Gaming vs Bucks Gaming 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Upcoming NBA 2K league schedule Week 10: July 17 (July 18 IST)

TEAM TIME EST (IST) T-Wolves Gaming vs Blazers Gaming TBD Jazz Gaming vs Grizz Gaming 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST) Cavs Legion Gaming vs Heat Check Gaming 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST) Hawks Talon GC vs 76ers GC 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

NBA 2K League standings and live streaming

Raptors Uprising GC are currently leading the points table with 12-0 win-loss record. Jazz Gaming and Wizards District Gaming follow with a 10-2 and 9-2 record respectively. Night 2 games for Week 2 will open with a Heat Check Gaming and Magic Gamins matchup. The games can be streamed on the NBA 2K League's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans can also watch the game on the ESPN app.

(Image source: NBA 2K League official Twitter – @NBA2KLeague)