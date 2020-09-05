NBA 2K21 Review: Latest 2K Game Gets Mixed Response From Fans

NBA 2K21 has now been released and the fans are thrilled. They have been trying a number of things in order to test out the game. But the game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players. A number of people have also been asking a lot of questions about the new NBA 2K21. Read more to know other details about NBA 2K21 and its reviews.

NBA 2K21 review

The makers certainly added a number of new cool features to the game. From adding some of the most realistic details to the Career mode to making a completely new neighbourhood, 2K has done it all. The players have been loving the new released and have been sharing their reviews and rating about the game.

But some of them are even criticising NBA 2K21 for some of their own reasons. The new shooting system has been getting a lot of negative response from the players. They have completely scrapped the previous shooting system and developed a new one.

Shooting tips for 2K21:



🎮 Tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost

🎮 If you’re using the Shot Button, turn off Shot Meter for a boost

🎮 Green release is harder this year, be patient



OR turn off Shot Aiming if you want Shot Timing on Pro Stick like last year — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 4, 2020

This has become such a big issue that even the Gameplay Director for NBA 2K, Mike Wang took to his Twitter account to address the problem faces by a number of the players. Fans have also taken to their Twitter accounts to share their feelings about the shooting system of NBA 2K21. They have been criticising the new shot meter that has been introduced and want to go back to the previous one.

Overall, the game has made some drastic improvements but also got some mixed reviews from the fans from the same. There can be some upgrades or changes when the next-generation version of NBA2K21 is released. Here are some fan reactions about the new NBA 2K21.

@WoLF74 NBA 2K21 is a decent game. The shooting is broken. It doesn't matter which difficulty you play on. I understand them wanting to implement a feature that creates a skill gap, love the idea. But, you even can't tell who's good or not because EVERYONE will miss shots. — Loaded Lox (@LoxLoaded) September 4, 2020

@Beluba come on man respond to us. Why is the shooting so broken? #NBA2K21 — Podding (@OptimusPod22) September 4, 2020

#NBA2K21 this new shot system isn't working if i wanted to shoot 17% from 3 I'd go outside and do it myself🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/ifLiJ5J0a3 — Jake Foti (@Jafoti1985) September 5, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21.

They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

