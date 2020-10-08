NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes: All The New Features Added To The Game

NBA 2k21 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have been on the top of their game to keep coming up with new additions to the game. They have recently released a new NBA 2K21 update that has certainly brought in some new features to the game. Read more to know about the NBA 2K21 1.04 update.

Also Read | How To Change Quarter Length In NBA 2K21? Step-by-step Guide To Change In-game Settings

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Patch Notes; Shooting Hotfix And More Issues Covered

NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes

All Patch Notes have been taken from the NBA 2K21 official website

Patch Update #3 is LIVE



✅ Halloween-themed Neighborhood

✅ Gameplay adjustments

✅ Improvements across every game mode



Full Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/dqyo4yDPIa pic.twitter.com/HDyfAKuH3L — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 7, 2020

General Changes

Makers have added a Halloween theme to the game. The players will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.

Makers have added Heat vs. Lakers as the default Quick Play matchup. This is the fixture of the current NBA Playoffs.

Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

Gameplay

Some changes have been made give the set screen movement a more realistic feel.

Solved the content holes that was the main reason for inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Some additions to the Shot Aiming system that will detect any modded controller abuse.

Park dribble moves will now need Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. They have even disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens. This has been done in order to avoid any problems with switch screen side function.

MyCAREER

Fixed the issue of MyPLAYER not winning getting any new fans after certain in-game achievements.

Players were experiencing a hang while exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT. Makers have fixed this issue

MyTEAM

Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!

Preparations for the Second Season of MyTEAM!

General improvements to The Exchange.

Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.

Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards

MyLEAGUE/MyGM

Fixed an issue where the incorrect logo may appear from downloading other user’s save via the new Save Sharing feature.

Fixed a hang that was occurring in Play WNBA or NBA Today after being in WNBA Season mode.

Patch Update #3 is LIVE



✅ Halloween-themed Neighborhood

✅ Gameplay adjustments

✅ Improvements across every game mode



Full Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/dqyo4yDPIa pic.twitter.com/HDyfAKuH3L — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 7, 2020

More about NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Update 1.02 Patch Notes That You Need To Know; Read Details

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Bootcamp: Know All About This New Tournament Introduced