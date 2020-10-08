NBA 2K21 1.04 Update Patch Notes: All The New Features Added To The Game

NBA 2k21 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have been on the top of their game to keep coming up with new additions to the game. They have recently released a new NBA 2K21 update that has certainly brought in some new features to the game. Read more to know about the NBA 2K21 1.04 update.
Patch Update #3 is LIVE— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 7, 2020
✅ Halloween-themed Neighborhood
✅ Gameplay adjustments
✅ Improvements across every game mode
Full Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/dqyo4yDPIa pic.twitter.com/HDyfAKuH3L
NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball". If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. They will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.
