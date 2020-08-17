NBA Academy India's Pranav Prince Commits To First Love Christian Academy, Pennsylvania

Seventeen-year-old Pranav Prince from NBA Academy India recently committed to the First Love Christian Academy. This makes Pranav Prince the second male student-athlete from NBA Academy India to get selected for a high school basketball scholarship in the USA. The First Love Christian Academy is a private high school in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Also read | Indian hoopster Siya Deodhar commits to Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas: Indian basketball

NBA Academy India's Pranav Prince signs with First Love Christian Academy in the US

Pranav Prince is just getting started! The #NBAAcademy India guard is all set to play in the U.S. after receiving a high-school basketball scholarship from First Love Christian Academy.@ACGWorld pic.twitter.com/gcP6DljYG6 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) August 17, 2020

Prince, who is a 6'6" guard, started his career by first participating in the 2016-17 Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program, following which he joined NBA Academy India in 2018. He was a part of their ACG-NBA Jump program, which identifies the second class of student-athletes. Prince went to make a name for himself at NBA Academy India and represented them at the NBA Academy Games in Australia (2018) and the USA (2019). In 2019, he also led NBA Academy India in scoring with 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the Euro Youth Basketball League in Hungary. He was one of the 23 NBA Academy prospects who attended the NBA Global Academy Development Camp in Australia (November 2019).

Also read | Harsimran Kaur: NBA Academy prospect aims to fulfil father’s dream

During an interview, Prince thanked First Love Christian Academy and Coach Khayree for the opportunity to go play for the high school team. He went on the thank his family, people at the NBA Academy India and his coaches who have supported his dream. First Love Christian Academy CEO Nathan Roesing also spoke about accepting Prince into their family.

Also read | India's Harsimran Kaur sees San Diego as opportunity to finally unleash natural game

“I’m excited to announce that Pranav Prince will become the first student-athlete from India to attend our program and will be playing on our National Team," Roesing said. He added that their team works really hard to "identify and develop international student-athletes at a high level, competitively, culturally and globally as we prepare them for the next level." Roesing continued to compliment Prince, stating that the rising basketball star is hardworking on and off the court, and definitely "determined to be great". The Kerala-born teenager is also a part of the India U16 team. They were undefeated at the SABA Basketball Championships in 2019, and have secured a place at the next FIBA U16 Asia Cup.

Also read | Dagar hits the dagger: NBA India teen Harsh Dagar uses waste to make homemade ‘MONEY’ hoop: Indian basketball

(Image credits: NBA India)