NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Round-up: LeBron James Goes All Out With Western Conference Stars

The NBA All-Star 2020 draft has reached its conclusion as Team LeBron and Team Giannis have been filled out by Western Conference and Eastern Conference stars respectively. There were some surprise snubs, but Team LeBron and Team Giannis look competitive enough on paper to provide NBA fans with the once-in-a-season opportunity to witness the majority of the NBA stars take the court together.

NBA All-Star 2020 Draft picks: Team LeBron edges Team Giannis in star power

The privilege of the first pick in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft rested with Team LeBron, courtesy of the Lakers star garnering the highest number of votes for the main event. Team LeBron, rather unsurprisingly, went for Anthony Davis, the latest in the line of Lakers stars. Team Giannis, in turn, picked Philadelphia 76ers' imposing center Joel Embiid. And so, Team LeBron and Team Giannis went back and forth for the NBA All-Star 2020 draft picks.

After the to-and-fro for the NBA All-Star 2020 draft picks, Team Giannis will line up with Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, Celtics' prolific point guard Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks' rising star Trae Young, with Giannis Antetokounmp and Joel Embiid joining the starters in the Team Giannis lineup. Team LeBron, in turn, will line up with the likes of Clippers' main man Kawhi Leonard, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and, finally, the man who is averaging 35.4 points per game this season - James Harden.

Considering Giannis Antetokounmpo had the second pick for the NBA All-Star 2020 draft picks for the starters, the reigning MVP was handed the first pick for the reserves. The 'Greek Freak' chose to rope in his Bucks teammate Khris Middleton, followed by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Heat star Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell. For Team LeBron, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis will constitute the reserves. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to have stuck to picking players from their own conferences. While NBA fans may have some complaints with Giannis Antetokounmpo's safe bets at the NBA All-Star Draft, the All-Star game will, no doubt, guarantee some quality action for NBA fans across the world.

NBA All-Star 2020 schedule

According to the NBA All-Star 2020 schedule, the game will kick off on Sunday night, (Monday morning 6:30 am IST). The game will take place at the home of the Chicago Bulls, United Center. The NBA All-Star 2020 game will also be a huge boost for the two charities chosen by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo - Chicago Scholars and After School Matters.

