NBA All-Star 2020 Voting: How To Vote, Latest Results, Leaders And Schedule

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago a the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST). The NBA All-Star 2020 voting began on January 2, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. After the second round of voting on January 9, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has overtaken Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony is also back after making his debut with the Trail Blazers in November. Players like Alex Caruso remain in the top 10.

The second EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/baTVUP4ot3 pic.twitter.com/RN8ZmDIJme — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 9, 2020

The second WEST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/baTVUP4ot3 pic.twitter.com/Zmd7X6piyM — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 9, 2020

NBA All-Star voting 2020 – How to vote for your favourite players

Fan votes combined with votes from current players and media members determine the starters for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Every ballot has two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. NBA head coaches chose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if needed. All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. Starters are selected during round one and reserves are chosen during round two. Captains will be the players who receive maximum fan votes in each conference. Here are various NBA All-Star voting methods.

2020 NBA All-Star voting methods

vote.NBA.com – Fans can vote by filling one complete ballot each day from their desktop or mobile browsers. Two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected from each conference while choosing starters.

NBA App – The ballot can be accessed by the fans via the NBA App which is available on Android and iOS phones. Fans can select two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected from each conference while choosing starters.

Google – Fans can vote for their favourite players by searching for 'NBA Vote' or 'NBA All-Star 2020 Vote'.

NBA All-Star 2020 key dates

Last fan NBA All-Star voting round – January 16

Fan voting ends – January 20

NBA All-Star 2020 starters announced – January 23

NBA All-Star 2020 reserves announced – January 30

Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14

3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15

NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16

(Image courtesy: lakers Instagram, giannis_an34 Instagram, lukadoncic Instagram)