NBA All-Star 2020 Voting: How To Vote, Latest Results, Leaders And Schedule

Basketball News

The 2020 NBA All-Star weekend will be taking place in February. Here is how you can vote for your favorite players, current conference leaders and other details

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA All-Star

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago a the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST). The NBA All-Star 2020 voting began on January 2, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. After the second round of voting on January 9, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has overtaken Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony is also back after making his debut with the Trail Blazers in November. Players like Alex Caruso remain in the top 10. 

Also read | 'GM LeBron James' could oust Kyle Kuzma from Lakers, taunts former Pacers coach

NBA All-Star voting 2020 – How to vote for your favourite players

Fan votes combined with votes from current players and media members determine the starters for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Every ballot has two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. NBA head coaches chose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if needed. All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. Starters are selected during round one and reserves are chosen during round two. Captains will be the players who receive maximum fan votes in each conference. Here are various NBA All-Star voting methods. 

Also read | NBA All-Star voting: Fans want Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall to play

2020 NBA All-Star voting methods

  • vote.NBA.com – Fans can vote by filling one complete ballot each day from their desktop or mobile browsers. Two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected from each conference while choosing starters. 
  • NBA App – The ballot can be accessed by the fans via the NBA App which is available on Android and iOS phones. Fans can select two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected from each conference while choosing starters. 
  • Google – Fans can vote for their favourite players by searching for 'NBA Vote' or 'NBA All-Star 2020 Vote'. 

Also read | LeBron James moves into overall NBA All-Star voting lead

NBA All-Star 2020 key dates 

  • Last fan NBA All-Star voting round – January 16 
  • Fan voting ends – January 20
  • NBA All-Star 2020 starters announced – January 23
  • NBA All-Star 2020 reserves announced – January 30
  • Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14
  • 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15
  • NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16 

Also read | NBA All-Star voting: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences

(Image courtesy: lakers Instagram, giannis_an34 Instagram, lukadoncic Instagram)

Published:
