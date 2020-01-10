NBA All-Star 2020 Voting: How To Vote, Latest Results, Leaders And Schedule

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago a the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST). The NBA All-Star 2020 voting began on January 2, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. After the second round of voting on January 9, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has overtaken Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony is also back after making his debut with the Trail Blazers in November. Players like Alex Caruso remain in the top 10.
Fan votes combined with votes from current players and media members determine the starters for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Every ballot has two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. NBA head coaches chose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if needed. All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. Starters are selected during round one and reserves are chosen during round two. Captains will be the players who receive maximum fan votes in each conference. Here are various NBA All-Star voting methods.
