NBA All-Star Game: Fans Want Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall To Play

The first round of results from the NBA All-Star Game’s fan vote has returned. Basketball lovers in the States and abroad have voted for Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall to be included in the NBA All-Star 2020 team. Tacko Fall, the Celtics’ 7’6 big who has played 11 minutes all season, is in the sixth-place of all eligible Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 110,269 votes. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso (an overly criticised Laker who is averaging five points per game) is in the ninth-place of all Western Conference guards with 92,233 votes.

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo emerge as early leaders in the NBA MVP race

Luka and Giannis have the early lead in All-Star voting ... pic.twitter.com/dPUxgZ7aQO — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 2, 2020

NBA All-Star game: Will Alex Caruso and Tacko Fall make the final cut?

Alex Caruso is top 10 in All-Star voting for West guards pic.twitter.com/Q3lMVbQ3QI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 2, 2020

The NBA All-Star Game has been the talk of the town season-after-season. This year, cult heroes are getting the attention they want after the end of the first round of voting. As per the rules, fan votes only account for 50 per cent of the vote that determines who the game’s 10 starters are. Even if guys like Caruso and Fall earn more than a million more fan votes, they won’t get to play in the game. But you never know, anything can happen in the crazy world of NBA.

LA Lakers stars find a spot in the NBA All-Star list

First returns on 2020 #NBA All-Star Game votes ⤵️👀



Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James (1,020,851)

2. Anthony Davis (955,246)

10. Dwight Howard (69,785)



Backcourt:

8. Alex Caruso (92,233)#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/YXDfUAyGu8 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 2, 2020

