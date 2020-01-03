NBA All-Star: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead Their Respective Conferences

The NBA has released the results from the first week of the NBA All-Star voting. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively. Luka Doncic got 1,073, 957 votes and is the current leader in the 2020 NBA All-Star votings.

NBA All-Star Western Conference leaders

Luka Doncic was the NBA Rookie of the Year winner last season. This season, the 20-year-old has stepped up well with respect to his performances. Already the favourite to scoop the NBA Most Improved Player, Luka Doncic is averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season. His stellar performances have rightly been noted by the NBA supporters as he currently leads the voting results. Among guards, only Houston Rockets' James Harden comes close with 749,080 votes. 15-time NBA All-Star LeBron James leads the charts for frontcourt with 1,020,851 votes. His LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis follows suite with 955,246 votes while Clippers' Kawhi Leonard comes third (740,657).

NBA All-Star Eastern Conference leaders

Coming to the Eastern Conference Frontcourt, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the current leader with 1,073,358 votes. Last season's NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 13 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid follows Giannis Antetokounmpo with 606,534 votes. Trae Young has been exceeding expectations this season with the Atlanta Hawks, who lie 15th in the Eastern Conference. He tops the Voting charts for Guards in the Eastern Conference with 443,412 votes. Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving follows Young with 432,031 votes.

NBA All-Star voting: Other details

Fans account for 50 per cent of the votes for the All-Stars. All current NBA players and the media panel each account for 25 per cent of the vote. The voting for all the parties is set to conclude on January 20, 2020, 11:59 PM ET (January 21, 10:30 PM IST). The All-Star game is scheduled for February 17, 2020, 5:30 AM IST.

