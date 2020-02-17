NBA All-Star Game 2020: Trae Young Stuns Fans With CRAZY Half-court Buzzer-beater; Watch

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young gave the fans a moment to savour when he drilled a half-court buzzer-beater during the NBA All-Star game 2020. Making his first appearance in the All-Star game, Young was on fire for Team Giannis, impressing on the court with his insane skills.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Trae Young half-court buzzer-beater

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Team Giannis leads at the break

Team Giannis started the game of the front-foot taking a healthy lead over Team LeBron. Trae Young was the pick of the bunch for the Eastern Conference side combining well with the likes of Kemba Walker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Young pumped up the fans at the United Center in Chicago when he cheekily nutmegged James Harden on his way to an easy score.

However, Young topped it off with an outrageous half-court buzzer-beater to bring the first half to a close. After Luka Doncic missed his three-point, Young received the ball in his own arc. With time running out, Trae Young hoisted the ball from his own half to complete a stunning three-pointer.

Team Giannis finished the first half of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 92-83.

Social media reacts to Trae Young' half-court buzzer-beater

ICE TRAE AT THE BUZZER FROM HALF COURT 😱❄️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/F73vp0FHrt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Been Dreaming about this day since I was a kid....🙇🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 16, 2020

ICE TRAE FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER ❄️



(@budweiserusa) pic.twitter.com/eHcnJKNtPb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

TRAE YOUNG BURRIES THE LAST SECOND SHOTpic.twitter.com/Xac4H9nes7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 17, 2020

TRAE YOUNG AU BUZZEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/l9lynCXB85 — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) February 17, 2020

TRAE YOUNG FROM HALFCOURT!



❄️ pic.twitter.com/Xl0z7g2LKu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 17, 2020

