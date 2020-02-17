The Debate
NBA All-Star Game 2020: Trae Young Stuns Fans With CRAZY Half-court Buzzer-beater; Watch

Basketball News

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young gave the fans a moment to savour when he drilled a half-court buzzer-beater during the All-Star game.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA All-Star Game 2020

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young gave the fans a moment to savour when he drilled a half-court buzzer-beater during the NBA All-Star game 2020. Making his first appearance in the All-Star game, Young was on fire for Team Giannis, impressing on the court with his insane skills.

Also Read | Dr. Dre Pays Ultimate Tribute To Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star 2020 Game: WATCH

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Trae Young half-court buzzer-beater

NBA All-Star 2020 live: Team Giannis leads at the break

Team Giannis started the game of the front-foot taking a healthy lead over Team LeBron. Trae Young was the pick of the bunch for the Eastern Conference side combining well with the likes of Kemba Walker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Young pumped up the fans at the United Center in Chicago when he cheekily nutmegged James Harden on his way to an easy score. 

However, Young topped it off with an outrageous half-court buzzer-beater to bring the first half to a close. After Luka Doncic missed his three-point, Young received the ball in his own arc. With time running out, Trae Young hoisted the ball from his own half to complete a stunning three-pointer. 

Team Giannis finished the first half of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 92-83. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Obama Shocks Trae Young, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic During Rising Stars Game

Social media reacts to Trae Young' half-court buzzer-beater

Also Read | Trae Young 'hurt' After Not Being Picked In Preliminary Team USA Olympic Basketball Roster 

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Luka Doncic INCREDIBLE Half-court Shot In Rising Stars Game Leaves Trae Young Bamboozled

Published:
