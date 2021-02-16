NBA All-Star Game Protocol Reportedly Includes Private Travel And Limited Interactions

The NBA commenced their 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 crisis, complete with countless rules and protocols in place. Changes were made in the schedule, which did not include a traditional NBA All-Star weekend or game. However, as the season progressed, the league announced an NBA All-Star game in Atlanta. The move was criticized by most, raising concerns about safety as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Also read | NBA All-Star voting: Klay Thompson cracks top-10 of fan votes despite not playing

NBA All-Star 2021: League promises strict protocols in Atlanta

The league has replied to countless concerns by revealing their NBA All-Star protocol for safety. For starters, players will mainly be confined to their hotels when not at the State Farm Arena and test for COVID-19 daily. The protocols mentioned in a memo by the NBA will apply during the All-Streak break in March.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James 'Big Dog' others have to follow in the NBA

As per reports, players will be arriving in Atlanta by private planes or cars. They are required to reach by 7:00 PM EST on March 6 (March 7, 5:30 AM IST). They will be tested the same night, and then again on game day. Players are also allowed to bring four guests. Much like the NBA bubble, this includes family members, longtime friend, agents or child-care providers. An exception to the four-guest rule can be made only for children.

Also read | LeBron James says he has 'Zero Interest' for NBA All-Star game: "A Slap in the Face"

Guests will also have to undergo seven-day home quarantine from February 27. Negative tests for guests have to be submitted from March 2 through March 5. If non-participating players travel in the USA during the break, they are supposed to take up private accommodations and not hotels or resorts. Private travel is also 'strongly recommended'.

NBA All-Star start date

First half of season ends – March 4

Participants arrive in Atlanta – March 6

NBA All-Star Game and Skills contests – March 7

Also read | De'Aaron Fox calls decision to organize NBA All-Star game in March 'Stupid'

LeBron James just said he has "zero energy and zero interest" in an All-Star Game this year and calls it "a slap in the face" after league said it wasn't going to have one. "I don't even know why we're having an All-Star game," he said. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 5, 2021

While players will most likely play, many have voiced their disappointment in the decision. This also includes LeBron James, who stated that the decision by the NBA felt like a slap in the face. "I'll be there physically but not mentally," James said, at least confirming that he will play. As per reports, if players do not play the game (injuries not included), they have to pay a fine.

Starters will be announced this Thursday, while reserves will be revealed on February 23.

(Image credits: AP)