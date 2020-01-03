Luka Doncic Shares Emotional Moment With Young Epileptic Fan During Pre-game Warm-up

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan suffering from epilepsy before the Nets vs Mavericks game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). It was the Mavericks' assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, who brought the young fan to Doncic after seeing the kid hold up a sign talking about his condition and recovery. According to the sign, the child has been seizure-free for nine months and watching Luka Doncic play helps with his epilepsy. Armstrong then proceeded to help the kid walk up to Doncic, who then took a photo with him. The Mavericks won their game against the Nets 123-111. Doncic finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds.

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic meets young fan in pre-game warm-up

NBA 2019-20: Mavericks' Luka Doncic meets young fan with a rare muscle condition

. @luka7doncic meets 22-month-old Slovenian boy, Kris, for whom Luka helped raise more than $2.2 million so he could get medical treatment at UCLA for a rare muscle condition. I spoke to Luka’s mom and will have more on this story at @SportsDayDFW. pic.twitter.com/jQ7lfSIZQ1 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 1, 2019

Earlier this month, Luka Doncic met a special fan before the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center. The fan was 22-month-old Slovenian Kris Zudich, who has a rare genetic muscle disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type I (also called Werdnig-Hoffmann disease). Doncic had helped raise money for the 22-month-old. Kris and his parents, Anna and Mateo, are currently at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles to undergo treatment. Slovenian citizens and celebrities raised money for the 22-month-old boy.

