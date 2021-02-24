NBA All-Star Reserves: Damian Lillard, James Harden Make The List; Devon Booker Misses Out

Days after the All-Star starters were announced, the league revealed the NBA All-Star reserves. Many fans saw the names they expected on the starters list, which included Damian Lillard and James Harden. NBA community was left confused and upset over Devin Booker, who was not a part of the list.

Sources: 2021 NBA All-Star reserves:



West: Chris Paul, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis



East: James Harden, Julius Randle, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

All NBA All-Star reserves

West

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson, New Orelans Pelicans

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

East

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

With the NBA reserves announced, Zion Williamson is now a first-time NBA All-Star. As per reports, only three other players have made it to the list while younger than Williamson. Apart from Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle and Zach LaVine will also make their All-Star debut.

Harden, picked as a reserve, will be playing for nine straight years. “It’s definitely an honour,” Donovan Mitchell said about the selection.

Per dates finalised by the league, team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will draft teams next week.

“You do the best that you can,” Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said, adding that the decision is not east. "Every year, it is hard, and when you look at this year in the East there were a number of guys who are worthy of making it. So, it’s difficult every year".

The Nets will also be the only team with three players as All-stars. Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are without an All-Star player this season.

Who are the NBA All-Star snubs

Trae Young, averaging 26.9 points this season, did not make the cut for this year's NBA All-Star game. Booker, who LeBron James referred to as the 'most disrespected player in our league' in his tweet, was left out. Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also did not make the list.

League-leading Utah Jazz's Mike Conley was also snubbed.

However, with Davis most probably out due to his injury, one player (mostly Conley) could play in his stead. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will make the call. Last year, Booker had replaced an injured Lillard.

James Harden NBA stats

Harden, playing his first season with the Nets, is currently averaging 24.9 points per game. While he might not be leading the league in scoring this year, the 31-year-old is a part of the Nets big three. With Harden settling in with the new team, the Nets are now favourites to win the title from the East.

Damian Lillard NBA stats

Snubbed as a starter, Lillard is averaging 28.9 points and 7.9 assists this year. He has led the team to an 18-13 (win-loss) record this year. Making the playoffs last season, the Trail Blazers will once again aim for a deep playoff run.

(Image credits: AP, Portland Trail Blazers Instagram)