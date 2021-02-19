NBA All-Star Game 2021 Starters, Venue And Other Events To Be Held In Atlanta

As the starters for the NBA All-Star game 2021 were revealed, the league announced additional details about the game. When the 2020-21 season began, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) were not going to conduct an All-Star weekend. However, a few weeks ago, the league decided to host a game in Atlanta – a move which was widely criticised taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and players' opinion.

What are NBA All-Star rosters?

The 2021 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamDurant



Western Conference

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors, Guard

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Guard

LeBron James (captain), Los Angeles Lakers, Frontcourt

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers, Frontcourt

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Frontcourt

Eastern Conference

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Guard

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards, Guard

Kevin Durant (captain), Brooklyn Nets, Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Frontcourt

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, Frontcourt

On Thursday night (Friday IST), the league announced All-Star starters for the NBA All-Star team. As per a combination of votes from fans, media and other players, LeBron James (Western Conference) and Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference) were chosen as captains. The reserves will be announced on February 23. On March 4, James and Durant will participate in the All-Star Draft. Conference lines won't be considered, and James and Durant will be choosing their players.

NBA All-Star venue and time

Date: March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBA All-Star 3-point contest and dunk contest

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league was unable to host a traditional NBA All-Star weekend. While no additional events were to be held, the league has decided upon a Skills Challenge, three-point contest and the Slam Dunk contest. However, all events will be squeezed into one day. As per reports, the Skills Challenge and three-point contest will take place before the NBA All-Star Game, while the Slam Dunk contest will be played at halftime.

The NBA also announced the protocols recently, which are focused on keeping everyone safe. For starters, players will mainly be confined to their hotels when not at the State Farm Arena and test for COVID-19 daily. Players will be arriving in Atlanta by private planes or cars and are required to reach by 7:00 PM EST on March 6 (March 7, 5:30 AM IST). They will be tested the same night, and then again on game day. Players can also get guests, who will have to follow some protocols as well.

