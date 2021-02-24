NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker, Trae Young And Jimmy Butler Among Those Left Out

Each year, the NBA announces All-Star starters and reserves a few days before the game. With a limited amount of players selected, some players are usually snubbed. This year, Phoenix Suns icon Devin Booker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are among the biggest snubs for 2021. The NBA community and fans remained particularly upset over Booker, who was left out for the second time in a row.

Also read | NBA All-Star Game protocol reportedly includes private travel and limited interactions

This year's NBA All-Star snubs after full NBA All-Star roster revealed

Notable All-Star reserve snubs: Atlanta's Trae Young, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Philadelphia's Tobias Harris, San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan. The West squad will receive a replacement player should Anthony Davis miss the All-Star Game. https://t.co/W76iIoCOQb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

Devin Booker NBA stats

While Booker played in Damian Lillard's place last year, he was left out of the original reserves list the previous year too. The same happened this year, leaving fans and players upset. Booker is averaging 24.7 points per game and has led the Suns to multiple wins alongside Chris Paul — who made it to the list.

Devin Booker this season:



24.7 PPG

3.8 RPG

4.3 APG

50.1 FG%

38.1 3P%

34.5 MPG



Snubbed from the All-Star game again. pic.twitter.com/7uYvOaBCGu — Hoop Tracker (@TheHoopTracker) February 23, 2021

League-leading Jazz's Mike Conley

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley is another name on the list. While teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were obvious choices for reserves, Conley has been an integral part of the team's success this year. He is posting 16.4 points and 5.6 assists per game, his three-point percentage is at an impressive 41.2% this year.

Also read | NBA All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard, James Harden make the list; Devon Booker misses out

Hawks star Trae Young

Currently scoring 27 points and 9.5 assists game, the 22-year-old failed to make the list. While people argued that his performance alone might not warrant him a spot on the All-Star roster, he has been improving with every passing game. Young has stepped up his passing and deep-shooting, shooting more than 37% from the deep.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Butler, with his 19.1-point average, was also snubbed. However, reports speak about his 12 missed games. Additionally, the Heat are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table — a result of Butler's prolonged absence.

His teammate, Adebayo, was left out after averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Like Butler, Adebayo too has missed games due to the NBA's safety protocols and injuries.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Indiana Pacers centre Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were also considered to be snubbed by many.

Also read | LeBron James says he has 'Zero Interest' for NBA All-Star game: "A Slap in the Face"

NBA All-Star reserves list

West

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson, New Orelans Pelicans

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

East

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Also read | NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers

(Image credits: AP)