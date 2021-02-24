Last Updated:

NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker, Trae Young And Jimmy Butler Among Those Left Out

NBA All-Star snubs: As the NBA All-Star reserves were revealed, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jimmy Butler were among those snubbed by the league.

Each year, the NBA announces All-Star starters and reserves a few days before the game. With a limited amount of players selected, some players are usually snubbed. This year, Phoenix Suns icon Devin Booker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are among the biggest snubs for 2021. The NBA community and fans remained particularly upset over Booker, who was left out for the second time in a row. 

This year's NBA All-Star snubs after full NBA All-Star roster revealed

Devin Booker NBA stats

While Booker played in Damian Lillard's place last year, he was left out of the original reserves list the previous year too. The same happened this year, leaving fans and players upset. Booker is averaging 24.7 points per game and has led the Suns to multiple wins alongside Chris Paul — who made it to the list. 

League-leading Jazz's Mike Conley

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley is another name on the list. While teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were obvious choices for reserves, Conley has been an integral part of the team's success this year. He is posting 16.4 points and 5.6 assists per game, his three-point percentage is at an impressive 41.2% this year. 

Hawks star Trae Young

Currently scoring 27 points and 9.5 assists game, the 22-year-old failed to make the list. While people argued that his performance alone might not warrant him a spot on the All-Star roster, he has been improving with every passing game. Young has stepped up his passing and deep-shooting, shooting more than 37% from the deep. 

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Butler, with his 19.1-point average, was also snubbed. However, reports speak about his 12 missed games. Additionally, the Heat are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table — a result of Butler's prolonged absence. 

His teammate, Adebayo, was left out after averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Like Butler, Adebayo too has missed games due to the NBA's safety protocols and injuries. 

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Indiana Pacers centre Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were also considered to be snubbed by many. 

NBA All-Star reserves list

West

  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
  • Zion Williamson, New Orelans Pelicans
  • Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

East

  • James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

