NBA, NBPA Might Go Ahead With An All-Star Dunk And 3-pointer Contest: Report

Before the COVID-19 pandemic set in, the NBA All-Star weekend was to be held in Indianapolis. However, with the season postponed by months, the league has had to alter their plans. While the regular season had been divided into two halves, the All-Star weekend has also been cancelled. However, as the 2020-21 season progresses, the league and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) might be open to a Slam Dunk NBA All-Star 3-pointer contest.

Talks are ongoing for the full scope of what a revised All-Star 2021 would entail, but momentum was clearly building last week for an All-Star Game to take place in Atlanta -- home to the TV rightsholder Turner Sports -- that would require participants to be there March 6-7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 1, 2021

As the 2020-21 campaign began in December, the NBA had no plans to go ahead with the traditional All-Star Weekend. However, while the All-Star might not be possible, a dunk and three-point contest might be conducted. Recent reports further update on the news, hinting at a possible All-Star Game being scheduled in March.

Atlanta – which the home to Turner Sports – is supposed to be the new location. The league will once again focus on a charitable cause, reportedly raising money for HBCU's and COVID-19 relief. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported about possible dunk and three-point shooting contests, which will fill in for the usual lineup decided for the weekend.

Despite no official news being available, the league already began All-Star voting, which will carry out even if no game is played in March. Stein also reported that if at all a game is planned, it will take place at HBCU. The first half of the 2020-21 season has games scheduled till March 4 (March 5 IST), following which the All-Star game can be played on March 6 or March 7.

Days before the second schedule stars is being called the All-Star break, providing rest for players who have started this season after only a few weeks of offseason after the NBA bubble. The league is yet to release the second schedule. However, with numerous games postponed, the league's plan of action remains uncertain.

In Stein's report, he also spoke about momentum building in the league about the All-Star game, though nothing can be finalised yet. The All-Star voting began last week, and will continue till February 16, 11:59 PM EST (February 17, 10:29 AM IST). Starters will be announced on February 18, while the reserves on February 23. As per the rules, fans, players and media will vote for the starters. Coaches will decide on reserves.

