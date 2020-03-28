NBA Analyst And Presenter Doris Burke Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the NBA season to be suspended with many players testing positive. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus and now, NBA analyst for ESPN Doris Burke has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed that she is now symptom-free, after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Doris Burke has been covering the game of basketball since 1991. At the start of the 2017-18 NBA season, ESPN made Doris Burke a full-time NBA game analyst, making her the first woman to hold the role at the national level.

NBA analyst Doris Burke speaks about her experience of the coronavirus pandemic

While speaking to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday's episode of "The Woj Pod", Doris Burke said that she felt the first symptoms of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, the same day when the NBA decided to suspend the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

While talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Doris Burke said that during the period when she had symptoms, she consulted medical and law practitioners and ultimately decided that she may have contracted the virus through travelling. She said that she finally got tested on March 17, but didn't find out the test was positive until Wednesday.

Coronavirus in NBA

The outbreak of coronavirus in NBA began after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus after playfully touching reporters' microphones and recorders at the end of a news conference. His teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA then decided to suspend the league, but since then, the likes of Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart have also tested positive.

In a recent development, both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell who tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 have now been cleared of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only these two players, but the rest of the Utah Jazz's roster and personnel were also cleared by the Utah Department of Health on Friday.