NBA Announces Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Initial Results Among Players On July 13

On July 13, the NBA had announced two positive cases among players staying at the NBA campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The league has now announced that there were zero new COVID-19 cases since the first two cases. As per the league's safety protocols, the officials have been testing all 346 players at the NBA bubble.

The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/XLlEU5Dxty — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2020

NBA coronavirus: No players test positive for COVID-19 after July 13 results

Various NBA players have left the NBA bubble in Orlando over the fast few days for multiple reasons. After the players return, they will have to follow a quarantine period, which will depend on their time away. As of now, LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and New Orleans Pelicans' star rookie Zion Williamson have both left the NBA bubble due to respective family emergencies. After they return to the bubble before the league resumes on July 30, the league will test them upon arrival and place them in quarantine. As they were allowed to leave by the league, they could undergo shorter quarantine periods if they test negative.

The league last tested players from July 7 to July 13, where two unidentified players tested positive for COVID-19. As per the league's protocols, the players were asked to leave the bubble and quarantine at home or in isolation before they make their return to the NBA campus. During the in-market testing which took place on July 1, 19 NBA players tested positive. While talking to ESPN's Malika Andrews, an executive stated that the efforts the NBA is taking are 'epic' and he's feeling 'really good' about how things are being carried out.

NBA coronavirus testing results: Were there concerns regarding NBA safety protocols?

Before the teams started travelling to Orlando a few weeks before the league's resumption, questions were raised about the safety of players following the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida. The concerns grew after multiple players tested positive in June. However, the league continued with their plan to restart at the end of July with their set of safety procedures in place. Last week, the league introduced an anti-body test to their safety procedure to ensure they avoid false-positive tests while the games are in action. The Pelicans will kick off the NBA restart against the Utah Jazz on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (July 31, 4 AM IST) followed by a matchup between the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST).

