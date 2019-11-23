NBA: Lakers, Nets, 76ers, Celtics Excite Fans With New 'City' Jerseys For 2019-20 Season

Global apparel giants Nike have been manufacturing NBA's jersey for the past three seasons and this year too the company unveiled the ‘City’ jerseys in an all-new avatar. These jerseys are recreated every season, making many fans excited. This week, multiple NBA teams officially unveiled their new jerseys for the 2019-20 season.

NBA City uniforms

The NBA 'City' uniforms are a way to pay tribute to their respective local surroundings, whether it be the scenery, the landmarks, the influences and the culture. The 'City' uniforms give teams a chance to think creatively and offer some outside-of-the-box branding ideas.

Also Read: LeBron James Is My NBA MVP This Season, Says Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

Lakers NBA City uniforms

While most teams City jerseys have their history or iconography, the Lakers are using the alternate look. The 2019-20 season's look shouts out Shaquille O'Neal, specifically his claim to being the "Most Dominant Ever." In addition to the "MDE" striping, the side panels also include stars that highlight accomplishments from O'Neal's career.

Boston Celtics NBA City uniforms

The Celtics' city edition for 2019-20 season are highlighting Boston’s Irish roots with the green and gold jerseys, which feature “Boston” written across the front in a Gaelic font. The C’s will wear the jerseys on several occasions during the 2019-20 season and will debut them next Wednesday night, November 27 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers NBA City uniforms

The 76ers City jersey this season has the full name spelt out in the script, along with multiple elements that pay homage to the Liberty Bell, one of the city's most historic icons. The jersey has a lot in common with Philadelphia's original City jersey from 2017-18. Fans will get their first on-court look at this season's edition Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul Could Join Minnesota Timberwolves In Lucrative Deal

Brooklyn Nets NBA City uniforms

The Nets' 'City' jersey will have “BED-STUY” written across the chest. The 2019-20 uniform represents the neighbourhood’s storied history, its lasting impact in music, art, & culture, and the icon who put it on the map. The white uniform features a multi-colour “Brooklyn Camo” pattern, which runs down the sides of the jersey & shorts, and along with the neck and arm trim. The pattern represents the cultural diversity in the borough, which is home to people of all races, religions and ethnicities, who have one important unifying trait – the Brooklyn swagger.

Chicago Bulls NBA City uniforms

The Bulls' City jersey takes a cue from the Chicago flag, moving the stars that had been across the chest to the shorts, and swapping the base colour of black for the flag's more recognizable blue colour. The blues will be worn on the court for the first time on December 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also Read: NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores Triple-double, Bucks Beat Trail Blazers 137-129

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA City uniforms

As the Cavs celebrate their 50-year history, the city jersey this season features a retrospective design inspired by various Cavaliers uniforms over the last 50 seasons. The Cavaliers will debut the 'City' edition uniform on Wednesday, November 27 vs. Orlando Magic at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will wear the uniform for 11 games throughout the 2019-20 season.

Denver Nuggets NBA City uniforms

The Denver Nuggets 'City' Edition jersey keeps the same design elements but the colour has been changed from white to black. This uniform is a celebration of the people and neighbourhoods that make 'Mile High' Basketball and Denver unique. The Nuggets will wear the jersey on December 3 when they welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Is NBA's GOAT And Not Michael Jordan, Says Lakers' Nick Young

Detroit Pistons NBA City uniforms

The Pistons decided to stick with "Motor City" and the overall design of their City jersey from last year but swapped the black-and-grey colour palette for their more traditional blue-and-red look. They'll don this look for the first time next week, a day after Thanksgiving, when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA City uniforms

The Bucks will have the 'Cream City' name written on their jersey. The name refers to the cream bricks that give Milwaukee its distinctive look. The team will officially become Cream City on the court on November 30 against the Charlotte Hornets.