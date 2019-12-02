Rudy Gobert Furiously Punches Himself In The Face As Utah Jazz Lose To The Toronto Raptors

Sunday night (Monday IST) proved to be a frustrating one for Utah Jazz as they fell to a 130-110 loss in Canada. The defending champions Toronto Raptors extended their home record to 9-0 with the win over Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert just punched himself in the face 😅 pic.twitter.com/ibn95FKNcs — Ball (@Ball___twitt) December 2, 2019

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert and his frustrations

One Utah Jazz player who was particularly disappointed was Rudy Gobert. The 27-year-old Frenchman expressed his disapproval of the proceedings when he punched himself during the game on Sunday night. In the second quarter, with just two minutes left on the clock, the Raptors were leading 66-29 when the referee called for a foul as Gobert was fighting for a rebound. The decision meant Gobert lost his cool and retaliated. But instead of taking it out on someone, he punched himself in the face as he walked away from the scene.

NBA: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz, a below-par showing for Rudy Gobert

Mike: 20p | 4 3pm | 3r | 2a | 1b

Jeff: 19p | 3r | 2s

Don: 16p | 4a | 1s

Rudy: 12p | 11r | 1b | 1a

Bogey: 11p | 7r | 2a | 1s

Danté: 9p | 2r

Royce: 6p | 6r | 5a | 1s

Joe: 6p | 4a | 3r pic.twitter.com/OzfMvWr700 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2019

It was indeed a very frustrating loss for Utah Jazz who managed to close down the gap. Rudy Gobert had a forgettable night as the forward scored just 12 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist in 28 minutes of play. Mike Conley Jr. finished the game with 20 points, three rebounds and four assists. The Jazz are now 6th in the Western Conference with 12 wins and 8 losses, while the Raptors rise to second in the Eastern Conference with a 15-4 record.

