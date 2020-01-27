US Representative Alexandria Ocasio Expresses 'shock' At Kobe Bryant's Death

US Politician Alexandria Ocasio Cortez sent her condolences on the sudden demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. She took to Twitter on Monday to say that she was totally stunned after the news about the Helicopter crash broke out. She added that the death of Bryant and four others has left her shocked.

Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.



Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

Following the sudden demise of the NBA star, many celebrities, politicians and commoners alike have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The Likud Party chairman took to Twitter to express anguish over the tragic accident that killed Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and eight others on board. Netanyahu's tweet roughly translates to: “I was sorry to hear about the tragedy in the USA, a sad day for all sports lovers in the world. Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players in history, was killed today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California." “Survived by a wife, four children, and millions of basketball enthusiasts around the world. He will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace,” he added.

Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Packers' Za'Darius Smith Pays Sack-dance Tribute In Pro Bowl Game

Read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death, Says He ‘will Not Be Forgotten’

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian penned down a heartfelt note, expressing her sorrow over Kobe Bryant and GiGi's death. The 39-year-old media personality expressed her sorrow and grief over Kobe Bryant and GiGi's untimely death. As seen in the black and white, the picture shared by Kim Kardashian, Kobe Bryant can be seen planting a kiss on daughter's forehead. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian shared that she can't imagine what Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant is going through. Kardashian also wrote that she cries every time she thinks about Kobe's family.

Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Magic Johnson Shares Nostalgic Throwback Images Featuring Lakers Legend

Read: Kim Kardashian Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death With A Heartfelt Post, Says 'My Heart Is Heavy'